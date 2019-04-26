Grand Rapids – A court says a Kent County man who spent nearly nine years in prison before winning an acquittal in a sexual assault case doesn’t qualify for compensation for the wrongly convicted.
The Michigan appeals court says Dennis Tomasik got a second trial only because the state Supreme Court said a police recording was improperly admitted at the first trial. The court says it’s not the same as having a conviction reversed based on new evidence.
Tomasik was acquitted at a second trial after jurors listened to new witnesses and saw many new exhibits. He says that should qualify him for Michigan’s compensation program, which grants $50,000 for every year spent in prison.
The 3-0 opinion Thursday was written by Judge Brock Swartzle. It sets a key precedent for how the Court of Claims will review claims for compensation by people who say they were wrongly convicted.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/26/court-cash-man-spent-nearly-years-prison/39402213/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.