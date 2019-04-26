Detail of Michigan Congressional maps. (Photo: Center for Shared Solutions and Technology Partnerships, Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget,)

Lansing — The three-judge panel that ruled Michigan political districts approved by the Republican-led Legislature represent an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander "of historical proportions" is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to help curb the practice nationwide.

The bombshell order that Michigan draw at least 34 new legislative and congressional districts for the 2020 election will be appealed to the nation’s highest court, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey made clear Thursday.

And GOP attorneys will likely ask the Supreme Court to put the Michigan ruling on hold until it rules in separate gerrymandering cases out of North Carolina and Maryland.

Justices have appeared wary of empowering courts to decide if political maps are too partisan, but judges who barred continued use of Michigan maps used part of their 146-page decision to make the case for intervention.

“Federal courts must not abdicate their responsibility to protect American voters from this unconstitutional and pernicious practice that undermines our democracy,” wrote U.S. Circuit Judge Eric Clay, an appointee of Democratic President Bill Clinton.

“Federal courts’ failure to protect marginalized voters’ constitutional rights will only increase the citizenry’s growing disenchantment with, and disillusionment in, our democracy, further weaken our democratic institutions, and threaten the credibility of the judicial branch.”

The unanimous decision was backed by Detroit U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood, who was also appointed by Clinton, and Grand Rapids U.S. District Judge Gordon Quist, an appointee of Republican former President George H.W. Bush.

Their bipartisan opinion included what appeared to be an explicit message to the conservative-led Supreme Court.

“Judges — and justices — must act in accordance with their obligation to vindicate the constitutional rights of those harmed by partisan gerrymandering,” Clay wrote.

The North Carolina case under consideration by the Supreme Court alleges a statewide gerrymander by Republicans, while the Maryland case alleges gerrymandering by Democrats to flip a specific congressional seat.

In North Carolina, lawmakers openly discussed partisan intent and a legislative committee adopted a criterion holding that the new makeup of congressional maps would continue a 10-3 majority for Republicans.

The Michigan panel on Thursday ruled the state’s GOP-led Legislature drew legislative and congressional districts “with the predominant purpose of advantaging Republicans and disadvantaging Democrats.”

The plan violates the First and 14th Amendment rights of the plaintiffs who had filed the suit, judges ruled.

Those are the “two main theories” the Supreme Court is also considering in the North Carolina and Maryland cases, election law expert Rick Hasen wrote on his blog. A “stay” in the Michigan ruling “seems likely” pending the outcome of the High Court cases.

If it stands, the Michigan order will give the Republican-led Legislature until Aug. 1 to draw new legislative and congressional maps that are approved by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. While many other border districts would likely be impacted, the ruling requires new lines for the following districts deemed unconstitutional.

Congressional districts: 1, 4, 5, 7–12

State Senate districts: 8, 10–12, 14, 18, 22, 27, 32, 36

State House districts: 24, 32, 51, 52, 55, 60, 62 63, 75, 76, 83, 91, 92, 94, 95

Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said Thursday the chamber is "reviewing the details of the ruling and will file an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court" but "will prepare to comply with this most recent ruling while we await the outcome of the appeal."

The High Court "will be ruling in the coming months on the exact issue at play here," said attorney Charlie Spies, who is representing Republicans in the Michigan case. "We will likely seek a stay and urge caution in drawing conclusions from this opinion, which we believe is at odds with where the Supreme Court will end up.”

The Michigan order would require special elections for state Senate seats in 2020, cutting short four-year terms for current lawmakers who won election in 2018.

But the new maps would be short-lived. Michigan voters in November also approved creation of a new independent redistricting commission that will draw new maps for 2022 and beyond.

In oral arguments last month, new U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch pointed to new commissions in Michigan and other states as he questioned whether the High Court should intervene to rein in partisan redistricting efforts typically governed by local legislatures.

“One of the arguments that we’ve heard is that the court must act because nobody else can as a practical matter,” Gorsuch said as attorneys presented their arguments in the North Carolina and Maryland cases.

Michigan voters chose to strip the state Legislature of its redistricting powers and hand the job over to the new citizen commission.

But “the vast majority of the states east of the Mississippi,” including North Carolina, do not allow for citizen initiatives, attorney Emmet Bondurant told Gorsuch as he argued for court intervention.

“The states in which you have independent redistricting commissions are states in which those commissions were adopted over the dead bodies of the legislators by citizen initiative, passed overwhelmingly by the citizens and in the face of legislative opposition,” Bondurant said.

The Supreme Court could decide the case by the end of June.

