Ann Arbor – A woman who is becoming the first in her family to graduate from college has lost her cap and gown in a fire that destroyed her home.

Kiara Phelps is graduating Sunday at Eastern Michigan University. WDIV-TV reports that a kitchen fire destroyed her family’s townhouse in Ann Arbor. No one was injured.

Phelps plans to borrow a graduation gown. She says her graduation “seems a little ruined,” but she takes comfort in the words of her mother, who told her: “Life has to go on.”

Phelps says, “That’s very true.”

