2 women shot, 1 killed, grenade found near Saginaw
Michigan State Police are investigating a double shooting late Sunday night in Saginaw County that left one woman dead and a second wounded — and they encountered an inert grenade in the process.
The shooting took place about 10:50 p.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of Nebraska, which is south of Hess and west of Dixie Highway. Police responded to a report of a fight at a "large gathering," where at least one person had been shot.
But both victims, women 20 and 23 years old, had already been privately conveyed to hospitals. The 20-year-old woman, who has not been identified, died from her injuries, while the 23-year-old is expected to survive.
While investigating the shooting, police found a grenade in the home, but it turned out to be inert.
State police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call Detective David Murchie at (989) 385-6844.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.