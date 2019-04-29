Michigan State Police are investigating a double shooting late Sunday night in Saginaw County that left one woman dead and a second wounded — and they encountered an inert grenade in the process.

The shooting took place about 10:50 p.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of Nebraska, which is south of Hess and west of Dixie Highway. Police responded to a report of a fight at a "large gathering," where at least one person had been shot.

But both victims, women 20 and 23 years old, had already been privately conveyed to hospitals. The 20-year-old woman, who has not been identified, died from her injuries, while the 23-year-old is expected to survive.

While investigating the shooting, police found a grenade in the home, but it turned out to be inert.

State police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call Detective David Murchie at (989) 385-6844.

