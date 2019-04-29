AAA: Michigan gas prices up 6 cents to $2.88 per gallon
Dearborn – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 6 cents from a week ago to about $2.88 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 3 cents more than a year ago. AAA says more increases are likely with the summer driving season approaching.
The state’s highest average was about $2.93 a gallon in the Benton Harbor and Marquette areas. The lowest was about $2.85 in the Flint and Traverse City areas.
Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.86 per gallon, up about 3 cents from a week ago.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
