Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has fired special prosecutor Todd Flood from the team leading criminal prosecutions in the Flint water crisis, a spokesman confirmed Monday.

Flood’s contract with the state was ended April 16,Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud said Monday. He had been turned into a special assistant attorney general in the Flint criminal cases after serving as a special prosecutor.

An appointee of former Attorney General Bill Schuette, Flood’s authority was curbed significantly in January when Hammoud was put in charge of the Flint prosecution and then brought in Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to help the prosecution team.

Hammoud linked Flood's termination to the recent realization that legal "discovery was not fully and properly pursued from the onset of this investigation." On Friday, prosecutors asked a Genesee County judge for a six-month delay in the involuntary manslaughter case against former Michigan Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon after finding a “trove of documents” related to the Flint water crisis in the basement of a state building.

While his service was appreciated, Flood's departure reflects the department's commitment "to execute the highest standards" in the Flint prosecutions and the continued transition to the "People's Law Firm," Hammoud said.

"Our standards demand a full accounting of all evidence that may inform the People’s investigation," she said.

Flood declined to comment to The Detroit News.

But in court presentations last week in Genesee County, according to the Associated Press, questions were raised about whether was anything significantly new in the boxes containing Flint water documents.

Flood was told last week that the Attorney General's office would not be renewing his contract, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. He had worked on the Flint criminal cases for more than three years after being hired by Schuette in late January 2016.

Flood, who just turned 54, had a recent health scare as he underwent surgery this month to put a stent in a main heart artery to relieve a significant blockage. He has a law office in Royal Oak.

“I am on the mend and will be back to work in 30 days or so with more appreciation for the preciousness of life,” Flood wrote on his Facebook page earlier in April. “Certainly, I will be working on finding the balance in life that keeps me healthy.”

Flood originally charged 15 people in the Flint prosecutions and struck plea deals with seven defendants who have pleaded no contest to misdemeanors.

Flood successfully convinced 67th District Court judges to bind over for trial Lyon and former Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells on criminal charges related to the 2014-15 Legionnaires’ disease outbreak that killed 12 individuals and sickened at least 79 others.

The complex, high-profile cases took nearly a year of testimony during the preliminary exams, which in other criminal cases usually only take a few days.

Preliminary exams against former Flint emergency manager Darnell Earley and Howard Croft, Flint's former director of public works, were recently suspended as the Attorney General's office continues its review of all of the criminal cases.

It’s unclear what connection the recently rediscovered boxes have to Lyon, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Legionnaires’ disease outbreak. He is accused of failing to warn the public in a timely manner about the respiratory disease before Snyder informed the public about it in mid-January 2016.

The prosecution team will "aggressively pursue all evidence" moving forward, Hammoud said Monday.

"A failure to meet this standard would undercut the cause of justice," she said.

Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah is considering an appeal in the Lyon case and planned to release a decision no later than May 17, more than three months after hearing arguments. Farah has scheduled a May 3 hearing on the prosecutor's request for a delay on that decision.

“We will vigorously oppose it. This is another stall tactic by the prosecution,” Lyon’s attorney, Chip Chamberlain, told the Associated Press last week.

Prosecutors said they were informed in February by Peter Manning, a division chief in the attorney general’s office, that the boxes “were languishing in the basement of a state-owned building.” Other attorneys in the office were aware of the records because they were defending state officials in civil lawsuits related to the Flint water scandal, Assistant Attorney General Daniel Ping said.

They indicated that the records were duplicates of what already had been given to prosecutors, but investigators said that wasn’t true, Ping wrote.

