The National Weather Service has issued several flood advisories for areas in southeast Michigan ahead of showers expected Tuesday night.

Lakeshore flood advisories have been issued for Monroe, Wayne, Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair counties through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Also, in the thumb, Port Huron, Sandusky and Bad Axe can expect rain through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Total rainfall of half-an-inch to two inches is expected, with the highest amounts north of Interstate 69, according to the weather service.

There are chances of non-severe thunderstorms Tuesday night leading into Wednesday.

Easterly winds of 20-30 mph will bring high waves and raised water levels, according to the weather service.

Water levels in Lake St. Clair have risen about 6 inches since last year, largely due to higher precipitation in the last several winters filling the Great Lakes.

Rain tonight into tomorrow, with another round of rain likely Thursday afternoon-night. The weekend is expected to be dry however. #MIwxpic.twitter.com/zdq9o2k9JF — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) April 30, 2019

In recent days, "we had a northeast wind coming right down the lake, and that kind of sloshed all this water over the coastline areas," meteorologist Steve Considine said. "Any time we have east or northeast winds with the lake levels this high, we’re going to be looking at some potential for flooding in those flood-prone areas."

High winds also are possible Wednesday along with thunderstorms as temperatures climbs into the low 70s.

Rain will linger into Thursday, when temperatures could reach the upper 60s, slightly above average for this time of year, weather service records show.

The rain is expected to clear out on Friday, when highs in the mid-60s and mostly cloudy skies are forecast.

