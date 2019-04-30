Detail of Michigan Congressional maps approved by Republican-led Legislature in 2011. (Photo: Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget)

Lansing — Michigan legislative and congressional Republicans are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a blockbuster ruling that the state’s political maps must be redrawn because of an unconstitutional gerrymander of “historical proportions.”

Attorneys for GOP lawmakers on Tuesday filed notices of appeal with the U.S. District Court in Detroit, where a three-judge panel last week ordered officials to create new boundaries for at least 34 state House, Senate and congressional districts.

The brief notices did not include arguments for the appeal, which would be filed separately with the U.S. Supreme Court. Attorneys are also expected to seek a "stay" delaying the panel ruling while the nation's highest court considers separate gerrymandering cases out of North Carolina and Maryland.

At issue in the Michigan case are political maps approved by the Republican-led Legislature in 2011 and signed into law by then-Gov. Rick Snyder for the 2012 elections.

A federal panel comprised of two Democratic appointed judges and one Republican appointee last week unanimously ruled the maps violated the First and 14th Amendment rights of plaintiff voters who filed the federal lawsuit.

The districts were designed intentionally to dilute the power of Democratic voters to “entrench Republicans in power,” the panel ruled.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey of Clarklake said earlier Tuesday that Republicans would appeal the ruling and is not yet appointing committees to lead the new map-making effort.

"The entire strategy for redistricting to comply with the federal court's ruling is still under process," Shirkey said. "That may be an option, but right now we're still working on how to properly respond to them."

