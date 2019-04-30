Hello, spring: Winning guess is worth $1,508 in ice contest
Negaunee – Someone who must know something about Upper Peninsula weather has won $1,508 for guessing when old mining equipment would break completely through melting ice.
The Teal Lake Melt-Down came to an official close Friday when the metal structure was completely submerged on the lake in Negaunee. Contestants had up to March 31 to buy a $5 ticket and guess when the headframe would sink.
The winning entry was only 49 minutes from the actual time. The winner’s name wasn’t immediately released.
The third annual event was a fundraiser held by the Negaunee Lions Club. Half of the ticket revenue goes to the winner.
A sheriff’s department dive team will recover the structure from Team Lake as part of a training exercise.
