Flooding has closed northbound Lodge Freeway in downtown Detroit early Wednesday morning, the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed.

Early Wednesday, flooding closed both the northbound and southbound sides of the Southfield Freeway, in the area of Michigan Avenue and Ford Road in Dearborn. That reopened in both directions around 6:30 a.m.

Flooding and stalled cars blocked off the northbound Lodge Freeway at Jefferson in downtown Detroit.

The National Weather Service declared a flash flood warning in southern Wayne County until 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is a flood warning for Monroe County through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Cory Behnke, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said there were 3.2 inches of rain observed at Metro Airport in Romulus between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday, and 2 inches at City Airport on Detroit's east side.

The heavy rains, Behnke said, hit a "narrow corridor" including cities like Romulus, Taylor, Lincoln Park, Dearborn and downtown Detroit.

The 2.1 inches of rain on Tuesday beat the previous April 30 record, 0.97 inches recorded in 1962, and is a full two inches more than the norm for that day, per the National Weather Service. The 5.8 inches of rain recorded in April is more than double the historical norm, which is 2.9 inches.

While "the widespread rainfall has ended" for now, there is a possibility of "isolated" thunderstorms between 3-7 p.m., he said. Those could be accompanied by high wind gusts, up to 60 miles per hour.

Despite it all, Wednesday's high temperature is still forecast to reach 71 degrees.

Meanwhile, lakeshore flood advisories remain in effect from 4 a.m.- 4 p.m. Wednesday for Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair counties and until 8 a.m. for Wayne County.

Water levels in Lake St. Clair have risen about 6 inches since last year, largely due to higher precipitation in the last several winters filling the Great Lakes.

There were numerous reports of stalled and crashed vehicles on roadways throughout the area in the morning hours, with localized spots of high water in the region.

An MDOT courtesy van and a Michigan State Police cruiser block traffic from westbound Jefferson to the northbound Lodge Freeway in downtown Detroit. (Photo: James David Dickson)

