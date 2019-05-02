15 lbs. of marijuana seized in Canadian shipment near Port Huron
Port Huron — Nearly 15 pounds of marijuana worth about $53,000 was seized last week at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, federal officials said Thursday.
Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection found the marijuana last week Friday in two separate shipments in Canadian mail trucks, authorities said.
The drugs were in boxes labeled as "bed clothes" and were found during an enforcement examination at the agency's facility in Marysville, officials said. The marijuana was in vacuum-sealed bundles.
“Over $50,000 of illegal drugs will not make it into our streets to poison our youth, and for that, I truly commend our officers’ steadfast effort in protecting our nation” said port director Michael Fox.
