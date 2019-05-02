Vince McCraw, a former Detroit News online supervisor, presents Felecia Henderson, middle, with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which also was posthumously given to her husband, Angelo Henderson. Beth Konrad, SPJ Detroit president, is at right. (Photo: Kelley Root, Detroit News)

Detroit News staffers won more than 50 honors Thursday night during the Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists' annual awards dinner in Troy.

News reporters swept the Community/Local News reporting category. Christine Ferretti won first place for “After Detroit bankruptcy.” Mike Martindale was second for “Royal Oak development plans draw concerns.” Louis Aguilar ranked third for “Detroit's changing Cass Corridor neighborhood.”

In Education Reporting, Jennifer Chambers won first place for “At some Detroit schools, toxins in water reached excessive levels.” She and Oralandar Brand-Williams were runner-ups for “School security threats spike; districts beef up security.”

Brand-Williams also was first in Racial Justice Reporting for “Detroit grapples with 'devastating' impact of black male homicides.” Bankole Thompson won third for “Transit push a remedy for injustice.”

In Environment Reporting, Beth LeBlanc and Melissa Burke earned first for “Michigan fights to contain emerging chemical contaminant.” Sarah Rahal won second for “DTE permits for Dearborn turbines for Ford site OK’d.”

Karen Bouffard won first and second in Health Reporting for “UM fuels debate on retainer-based health care” and “Michigan law shielding drug makers draws scrutiny amid opioid crisis.”

In Editorial Writing, Nolan Finley won all three spots for “Michigan's schools: It's time to light the fire,” “MSU must now rebuild reputation” and “Automakers don't need Trump's help on trade.”

John Niyo took first in Sports Column Writing. Bob Wojnowski, who was fourth in that category, won first in Sports Reporting for “Parkinson's is Kirk Gibson's biggest battle.”

Columnist Henry Payne took first in the Car Review category. Andreas Supanich and Steve Wilkinson won first and third place, respectively, in Headline Writing.

In Page One Design, Antone Amye won first and second for “The Queen of Soul: 1942-2018” and “Inside the deal to save Michigan Central Depot.” James Hollar was fourth for 'Detroit loves you.’

In Sports Page Design, Julie Altesleben won first and second for “Lions season preview” and “Spartan Swill.” Hollar placed fourth for “The Gifting Game.”

Diane McNary took second and fourth in Feature Page Design for “Lovely lavender” and “Dogs,” while Amye won third for “Boo!”

In Inside News Page Design, Alyssa Flynn won second and third for “Diego Rivera's 'Detroit Industry' murals come alive with family lore” and “Chocolate is good, craft chocolate strives for better.” Amye won fourth for “High cuisine.”

Robert Snell took first for “Death by Instagram” in Explanatory Story. Neal Rubin won third for “UM pilot’s aborted takeoff broke rules, but saved lives.”

Snell also was fourth in General News Reporting for “Lions coach indicted, but never tried, in 1996 sex assault.” Rubin won fourth in Feature Reporting for “Lary Sorensen off the bottle, back on the air.”

Jonathan Oosting earned second, third and fourth in Open-Government Reporting for “GOP emails: Let's 'cram Dem garbage' into southeast Michigan districts,” “GOP tied to mystery anti-Whitmer group” and “Thanedar discloses campaign ties to hosts.”

In “Spot or Breaking News Reporting,” The News won second for coverage of Aretha Franklin’s death, Rahal and Mark Hicks took third for “11 infant bodies found in Detroit funeral home” and Oosting and LeBlanc were fourth for “Lame-duck legislature session.”

Rahal and Kim Kozlowski won third in Digital Media Presentation for “204 impact statements, 9 days, 2 counties, a life sentence for Larry Nassar.”

Ian Thibodeau won third in Automotive Reporting for “Excess plant capacity helps hasten GM cuts.”

Photographer Daniel Mears won third and fourth place in Feature Photography for “American metal” and “Flight instructor.”

Former photographer Dale Young won first and third in News Photography for “Campus clash” and “Table that motion.” He also took first in Sports Photography for “Safe! No, Out!” In the same category, David Guralnick won third for “Victorious Regina” and Robin Buckson took fourth with “Escaping by a point.”

Adam Graham placed third and fourth in Criticism for his pop culture columns and review. In General Column Writing, Daniel Howes and Finley won third and fourth place, respectively, for their columns.

The Excellence in Journalism awards banquet at the San Marino Club in Troy also featured a lifetime achievement honor for a "power couple": former Detroit News assistant managing editor Felecia Henderson and Pulitzer Prize-winner Angelo Henderson.

Lindsey Smith and Kate Wells of Michigan Radio shared the Journalist of the Year prize. Allie Gross of the Detroit Free Press was named Young Journalist of the Year. The News' Kozlowski and Rahal were finalists in the Journalist of the Year and Young Journalist categories, respectively.

The awards were selected by a jury of veteran journalists and educators from news media outlets outside Metro Detroit.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/05/02/detroit-news-journalists-awards-society-of-professional-journalists-2019/3655676002/