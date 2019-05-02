The Clinton River runs 750 square miles through Oakland, Macomb, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties. (Photo: City of Sterling Heights)

Lansing – State funding is available for local efforts to control or get rid of invasive plants in Michigan’s inland lakes.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says a new grant program will reimburse permit fees required for projects that use physical, biological or chemical controls targeting the unwanted species. A total of $100,000 will be awarded this year.

Details on eligibility are available online .

The department’s Water Quality Division is developing a handbook and application procedures, which will be posted June 1. Applications for grants will be accepted from June 1 through July 1.

Michigan’s Invasive Species Program is operated by the departments of Agriculture & Rural Development; Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and Natural Resources.

