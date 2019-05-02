Barton (Photo: Michigan State Police)

An Alpena man accused of engaging in sex acts with a dog also allegedly sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl, Michigan State Police said Thursday.

Damian Barton, 18, is facing a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, officials said.

Troopers said they began investigating the crime after the girl told family members Barton sexually assaulted her. The girl told her mother about the incident after a presentation on inappropriate touching at school.

Investigators turned over evidence and their findings to the Alpena County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutors authorized the criminal sexual conduct charge against Barton.

Officials said Barton has been arraigned on the charge and is being held on a $250,000 bond. Barton was already being held at the Alpena County Jail for allegedly engaging in crimes with a dog.

Troopers were called April 19 to investigate a report that an 18-year-old man had been caught on surveillance video engaging in sex acts with a bull terrier/lab mix.

The caller told troopers she was reviewing home security video footage when she saw the man, an associate of the family, in the act. Troopers reviewed the video and arrested the suspect.

Alpena is about 250 miles north of Detroit and located on Lake Huron.

