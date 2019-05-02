Buy Photo The Southfield Freeway at Outer Drive remains closed Thursday. (Photo: Chris Rizk, The Detroit News)

The historic rains that fell late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning triggered massive flooding that still swamp Wayne County roadways Thursday morning.

The Southfield Freeway, in both directions, is closed at West Outer Drive in Detroit, a closure that's approaching 24 hours. Media reports indicate waters were 14 feet high in some places.

Update-M39 remains closed at Outer Drive for flooding and pump house is working at full capacity! No ETA yet. pic.twitter.com/LcPz2H462D — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) May 2, 2019

The ramps from eastbound and westbound Interstate 94 to the Southfield Freeway are also closed, and have been for hours.

I-94 had its own troubles, as Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman and commander for the Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit, wrote on Twitter:

Ramp from WB and EB I-94 to NB M-39 is closed because of the M-39 closure at Outer Dr.

Wayne Rd at I-94 is flooded

Schaefer at I-94 is flooded

US-24 at Michigan is flooded

Inkster at I-94 is flooded

Please be careful! — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) May 1, 2019

Surface streets, too, are having flooding issues. Southbound Fort is closed from Outer Drive to Montie due to flooding, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced early in the 6 a.m. hour.

While the worst of the rain is over — April 2019 was twice as rainy as Aprils normally are in Detroit — additional thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon, leading the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, Washtenaw and Lenawee counties from 4 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday.

By Thursday evening, the chance of more rain rises to 70%, the weather service said.

Rainfall amounts in excess of 1 inch could be possible, "leading to renewed flooding potential of rural and urban areas," according to the weather service.

