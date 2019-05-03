Don’t just deliver, over-deliver. That was a nugget of wisdom that Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback, gave to fellow Spartans who graduated from Michigan State University on Friday. (Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP)

East Lansing — Don’t just deliver, over-deliver.

That was a nugget of wisdom that Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback, gave to fellow Spartans who graduated from Michigan State University on Friday.

Cousins, who received an honorary doctorate of humanity from MSU, spoke to hundreds of students who attended spring commencement at the Breslin Center, reflecting on his years in East Lansing and passing on words to inspire the Class of 2019.

“In whatever role you find yourself in, think about how you can over-deliver. Work like you’re the company president and one day, you may very well be the company president. From Day One, don’t just deliver, over-deliver.”

Cousins was one of two Spartan alums who addressed MSU graduates, nearly 8,000. Later in the afternoon, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was scheduled to address graduate students.

Cousins, who attended MSU from 2007-11, told graduates that they should choose to see life “through a window and not a mirror.” He explained that most people are “mirror people” and see most of life only through their own successes.

“Window people, on the other hand, go through life making a valuable contribution into the lives of others,” Cousins said. “I challenge you to see life through a window, to be a blessing to the people you cross paths with. Because in the end, that’s just what life is about: People.”

Another reflection from the former Spartan quarterback: “It’s the who, not the what, that will count most.”

“Your joy in life moving forward will come far more from who you do life with than from what you do,” Cousins said. “A great job, done alongside people you don’t enjoy, suddenly becomes a less-than-great job. Conversely, a less-than-great job, done alongside people you really enjoy, becomes a great job. “

The 30-year-old alumnus also told graduates: “Your life is a reflection of the decisions you make.”

He used football as an analogy.

“My effectiveness as a QB has been largely dependent upon my ability to make good decisions,” he said. “Do I audible at the line of scrimmage? If yes, into what play? What’s the protection plan on this play? Will it work or do I need to change it? What is the defense here? Who will be open? When it’s not there, do I throw it away or take a sack? Playing QB in the NFL, and doing it for a long time, hinges largely on my ability to make great decisions.”

But Cousins said good decision-making is even more key in the game of life.

“The Bible puts it this way in Galatians 6:7: 'Whatever a person sows, this they will also reap,’” he said. “Good decisions — be they big or small — will yield good results, while bad decisions yield bad results. And it’s not just the big decisions like who you marry. It’s the every-day decisions, like how you care for health, and how you spend your free time.

"Who you choose to call friends and whether or not you 'just deliver' or 'over-deliver' each and every day. I have made it a habit in life to often ask myself: …Is this a good decision? The bottom line … make enough good decisions and, chances are, things will work out well for you.”

Cousins’ parting word of advice: Enjoy the journey.

“You can prepare for the future today, but you can’t live the future today,” Cousins said. “If your joy in life is always tied to a future experience, you’ll never know joy.”

Afterward, students filed out of the arena, posed for pictures in their caps and gowns, contemplating the future.

"It's a little surreal," said Kirsten Kempisty, who graduated with a degree in psychology and educational studies and is looking for a job in school counseling and plans to attend graduate school.

"It really hasn't set in," she said. "It's sad but really exciting. I'm really excited to see where my next steps will go."

