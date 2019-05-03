Acting Michigan State University president Satish Udpa speaks during commencement ceremonies Friday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. (Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)

Michigan State University Acting President Satish Udpa fell on stage during "a health incident" during the school's commencement ceremonies Friday and was taken to a hospital.

Udpa "did have a health incident this afternoon during the MSU graduation ceremony," university spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said Friday evening in an email to The Detroit News. "He is receiving medical attention and everyone in the Spartan community has he, Lalita and their family in our thoughts and prayers."

Udpa, MSU's executive vice president for administrative services, was named acting president in January to replace John Engler, who resigned under pressure amid controversy over his actions and comments toward victims of serial sex abuser Larry Nassar.

MSU Acting President Satish Udpa, left, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pose with Whitmer's honorary Doctor of Laws degree during the MSU Advanced Degrees Commencement ceremony at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)

More information was not immediately available.

Udpa, who has worked at MSU since 2001, was appointed to his role in administration in 2013 after serving seven years as dean of MSU’s College of Engineering. He also is a university distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering.

His wife, Lalita Udpa, is a professor in the same subject matter at MSU.

