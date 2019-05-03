Mio – Bird watchers, take note: The U.S. Forest Service is offering guided tours this month for people interested in seeing the elusive Kirtland’s warbler.
The ground-dwelling songbird nests almost exclusively in young jack pine forests of northern Michigan. It was on the brink of extinction but has bounced back after a recovery campaign by government agencies and private groups.
Tours in the Huron-Manistee National Forests will be conducted daily from May 15-31. They start at 7:30 a.m. at the Mio Ranger Station.
Each begins with a short video that tells the history of the Kirtland’s warbler and conservation efforts. Afterward, a Forest Service expert leads participants on a visit to jack pine stands where the birds live.
The tours cost $10 for adults and are free for children.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/05/03/tours-planned-see-rare-bird-kirtlands-warbler/39443065/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.