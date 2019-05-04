"MSU Acting President Satish Udpa is resting this weekend with his family as he recovers from a fall yesterday during the afternoon graduation ceremony," said MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant. (Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)

Michigan State University interim President Satish Udpa is at home Saturday after he fell on stage Friday during the school's commencement ceremonies and was taken to a hospital.

"MSU Acting President Satish Udpa is resting this weekend with his family as he recovers from a fall yesterday during the afternoon graduation ceremony," said MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant in an email to The News.

"It is anticipated that he will take some time off during the coming week and we ask that his privacy is respected as we continue to keep him in our thoughts. Both Satish and his wife Lalita thank everyone for their outreach and concern and send congratulations to all the graduates celebrating this weekend."

Udpa had "a health incident" during the graduation ceremony, Guerrant said Friday.

Udpa, MSU's executive vice president for administrative services, was named acting president in January to replace former Gov. John Engler, who resigned under pressure amid controversy over his actions and comments toward victims of serial sex abuser Larry Nassar.

Udpa has worked at MSU since 2001. He was appointed to his role in administration in 2013 after serving seven years as dean of MSU’s College of Engineering. Udpa also is a university distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering.

His wife, Lalita Udpa, is also a professor in electrical and computer engineering, at MSU.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/05/04/msu-interim-president-resting-home-following-fall-schools-graduation/1102175001/