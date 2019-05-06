A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report released Monday says the lakes have been rising steadily for several years and are getting an extra boost as winter’s melting snow mingles with recent heavy rainfall. (Photo: John L. Russell, Special to the Detroit News/John L. Russell)

Water levels will surge to record highs in some areas of the Great Lakes over the next six months, federal officials predict.

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report released Monday said the lakes have been rising steadily for five years and are getting an extra boost as winter’s melting snow mingles with recent heavy rainfall.

Levels on Lake Superior and Lake Erie are expected to break records set decades ago, according to the Army Corps’ Detroit district office. The same is forecast for Lake St. Clair.

“Several months of wet weather, including a significant snowpack across the northern Great Lakes basin, and recent heavy rain events have pushed water levels higher than originally forecast,” said Keith Kompoltowicz, chief of watershed hydrology at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District.

Records are not predicted for Lakes Michigan, Huron and Ontario, but they’re still expected to rise significantly.

Higher levels can mean more erosion, less beach and less room for watercraft to pass under bridges. But an increase in levels has the benefit of providing more clearance from underwater obstacles and helping prevent the need for costly dredging of harbors.

Coastal flooding and shoreline erosion will pose threats, especially during heavy storms, Kompoltowicz said. Strong winds could also prompt flooding to connecting channels to the Great Lakes, he said, as happened during recent flooding in Wayne County.

Lake levels, which depend on precipitation and evaporation, have recovered substantially from January 2013, when lakes Huron and Michigan set record lows. The prior low water levels were blamed in part on climate change.

