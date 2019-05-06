Suspect involving girl held at knifepoint in Pittsfield Twp. turns self in
A man accused of holding a 7-year-old girl at knifepoint on Sunday outside of an Ann Arbor-area store has turned himself in, police said.
Melvin Sroufe, 57, was held at the Washtenaw County Jail late Monday, Pittsfield Township police said. He could be arraigned as early as Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and attempted abduction.
Investigators allege he grabbed the girl as her mother loaded groceries into their vehicle at a Meijer store on the 3800 block of Carpenter at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the man held a knife to the girl's throat and threatened to kill the girl if the mother didn't get into the vehicle. But witnesses confronted the suspect, who fled on foot after taking the mother's wallet.
Pittsfield Township police used a K-9 to track his path, recovering the stolen property along with other evidence.
Detroit News Staff Writer Mark Hicks contributed to this report.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.