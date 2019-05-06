A man accused of holding a 7-year-old girl at knifepoint on Sunday outside of an Ann Arbor-area store has turned himself in, police said.

Melvin Sroufe, 57, was held at the Washtenaw County Jail late Monday, Pittsfield Township police said. He could be arraigned as early as Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and attempted abduction.

Melvin Sroufe (Photo: Pittsfield Township)

Investigators allege he grabbed the girl as her mother loaded groceries into their vehicle at a Meijer store on the 3800 block of Carpenter at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the man held a knife to the girl's throat and threatened to kill the girl if the mother didn't get into the vehicle. But witnesses confronted the suspect, who fled on foot after taking the mother's wallet.

Pittsfield Township police used a K-9 to track his path, recovering the stolen property along with other evidence.

Detroit News Staff Writer Mark Hicks contributed to this report.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/05/06/police-girl-7-held-knife-point-outside-pittsfield-twp-store/1118943001/