Lansing -- Michigan's Republican-led Senate is moving fast on a new plan to reform the state's no-fault auto insurance law and reduce consumer premiums that regularly rank among the highest in the nation.

The Senate Insurance Committee on Tuesday morning adopted and quickly approved the new proposal, which would end the state's long-standing requirement that policies guarantee unlimited lifetime medical coverage for injured motorists. It would also mandate lower reimbursement rates for hospitals and other medical providers.

Democrats on the panel voted against the legislation because it does not require auto insurers reduce rates as a result of the changes, and it does not prohibit insurers from using non-driving factors like ZIP codes to calculate premiums, a practice they contend contributes to sky-high rates in cities like Detroit.

The full Senate could vote on the fast-tracked plan later Tuesday.

Under the proposal, insurers could still offer policies with unlimited medical coverage, but they'd be unlikely to do so because the state would end liability and eventually dissolve the reinsurance program that helps pay the most expensive claims.

Instead, drivers with private or public health insurance plans that cover vehicle accident injuries could choose to waive any personal injury protection in their auto plan.

Motorists could also choose auto plans with as little as $50,000 in personal injury protection that would also cover up to $200,000 for immediate hospital needs. Another option would include up to $250,000 of personal injury protection.

“The number one driver” of auto insurance rates is “really the fact that we’re the only state in the nation that provides zero choice in terms of coverage,” said sponsoring Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, referencing the unlimited lifetime medical benefits currently required under state law.

“We have a one-size fits all government mandate that doesn’t provide drivers any choice.”

While lawmakers debated potential reforms for months, Republicans unveiled the new plan in committee less than one hour before the panel vote, giving the public and interested parties little time to digest details of the 79-page policy bill.

Sen. Lana Theis, a Brighton Republican who chairs the committee, noted the panel had already heard “many, many, many hours of testimony” over intent legislation introduced earlier this year.

“The concepts have been reviewed over and over and over again," Theis told reporters after the hearing, referencing past reform proposals. The vast majorities of voters she talked to on the campaign trail in 2018 wanted immediate action to cut premiums, she added. "They said, 'We're done. We're hurting. Please fix this.'"

Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, criticized the speedy process and suggested it is one reason why Michigan ranked dead last in a 2015 transparency and accountability report card from the Center for Public Integrity.

“This is no way to govern,” Moss wrote on Twitter.

The proposal seeks to control medical costs by creating a fee schedule for providers, who could only charge insurers at rates mandated under worker's compensation. In-home attendant care by family members would be limited to 56 hours per week.

The plan also attempts to curb what Nesbitt called “attorney lawsuit abuse” through various provisions, including tougher rules prohibiting attorneys from soliciting clients within 30 days of a crash. A second bill sponsored by Theis would require lawsuits involving auto injuries to be filed in the same county as the crash, an attempt to curb "venue shopping" by attorneys.

The legislation would require the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association to provide a driver rebate if its assets cover more than 120 percent of liabilities. The MCCA imposes an annual fee passed on to motorists, which will rise to $220 in July, to reimburse insurers for unlimited medical expenses.

The proposal would create a new auto insurance task force under the Michigan State Police that would include the Department of Insurance and Financial Services and the Attorney General's Office.

All three Democrats on the committee voted against the proposal, with each questioning why it does not include language that would guarantee insurers reduce rates as a result of the changes.

The proposal would provide “a large cost reduction to insurers,” said Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak. Given that, “I think it’s incumbent on us for our constituents to make sure there’s a mechanism in place” to make sure insurers reduce rates.

"I don't think anybody in the state benefits if we reduce the coverage and your cost stays the same," McMorrow said after the hearing, suggesting lawmakers should "game out" each cost-saving provision and then mandate an equivalent reduction by insurers.

Nesbitt argued the plan would encourage competition to reduce rates and help more residents afford auto insurance instead of choosing to drive illegally without required coverage.

Motorists with health insurance coverage who opt out of personal injury protection could save up to 46 percent on their auto policies, Nesbitt estimated. Motorists who choose policies with $250,000 in medical coverage could save at least 15 percent.

“I think we’re in a death spiral right now,” Nesbitt said, suggesting Michigan rates will continue to climb without action and price more people out of coverage.

While the proposal could cut rates for motorists, it could also increase long-term Medicaid costs for the state. The non-partisan Senate Fiscal Agency projects that in a decade annual state Medicaid costs would be $65.9 million higher than they are now because of reduced medical coverage options in auto insurance policies.

The plan could also cost the state up to $15 million a year in reduced revenue from an existing 1.25 percent insurance premium tax, according to the agency.

Yearly auto insurance premiums in Michigan average $2,693, the highest rate in the nation, according to 2019 rankings compiled by The Zebra, an insurance search engine and industry research firm. Detroit is the easily the most expensive city in the country for auto insurance, with rates more than double the state average.

Auto insurance rates are "unaffordable" by federal standards in 97 percent of all Michigan zip codes, according to a recent analysis by researchers at the University of Michigan. In Detroit, average premiums cost between 12 and 36 percent of residents' pre-tax income in almost every zip code.

Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth, voted for the reform plan in committee and said he is concerned that high premiums are encouraging motorists to break the law by driving without coverage.

“If we do nothing, we will sentence these people to a lifetime of struggling without insurance from here to eternity,” he said.

A third bill advanced Tuesday morning would expand the state's racketeering law to include insurance fraud. A pattern of insurance fraud for financial gain could be prosecuted as a 20-year felony, plus a fine of up to $100,000 and legal fees.

Lawmakers have debated auto insurance reforms for years, but past efforts have stalled amid intense fights involving the powerful insurance, hospital and trial lawyer lobbies.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, have both called auto insurance reform a top priority this session.

