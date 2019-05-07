State regulators approved a utility's plan to build two natural gas-fueled power plants at the site of the coal-fired Presque Isle Power Plant, which was shut down in March. (Photo: Adelle Whitefoot / Mining Journal via AP / file)

Industrial-strength equipment, machinery and parts from a power plant in the Upper Peninsula are being sold in an online auction, officials announced Tuesday.

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group shut down its Presque Isle coal-fired power plant in March and is replacing the electric generation site with two natural gas fired power plants, the utility holding company has said.

A three-phase online auction for items from the 65-acre site on the shore of Lake Superior in Marquette is being conducted starting May 21 by NRI Industrial Sales, which specializes in the marketing and sale of industrial equipment.

Items to be liquidated in the first phase, which ends at 10:30 a.m. May 22, include MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) spare parts, machine shop equipment and machinery, hand and electric tools, test equipment, tool cabinets, ladders, carts and other plant support equipment.

The second phase, which ends at 10:30 a.m. June 4, includes process equipment, coal handling equipment, pumps, motors, instrumentation, valves, air compressors, diesel generators, filter press, screeners, heat exchangers and condensers.

The auction's third and final phase ends at 10:30 a.m. June 18. Liquidated items include electrical substations, transformers, motor control centers, DCS (distributed control system) cabinets, recycled materials, consumable metals and more.

Interested buyers must register to bid online on www.aucto.com.

Buyers interested in inspecting the equipment can make an appointment by contacting NRI Industrial at auctions@nri-isd.com or calling 1-855-550-7745.

