Lansing — A year to the day since the passing of Michigan’s former state superintendent, the state Board of Education is expected to choose his replacement.

The board interviewed two candidates Tuesday morning for the position and will speak with the final candidate in the afternoon before making its choice.

The next state superintendent of public instruction will replace Chief Deputy Sheila Ailes, who has been filling the role since the death of Superintendent Brian Whiston, who died May 7, 2018 after a battle with cancer.

A group of 51 applicants for the position have been whittled down to Kalamazoo Superintendent Michael Rice, Wayne Regional Educational Service Agency Superintendent Randy Liepa and Ann Arbor Superintendent Jeanice Swift.

The three Michigan-based school officials were narrowed down in April from a group of five that included a former Minnesota education commissioner and Georgia chief education turnaround officer.

The state superintendent is the day-to-day operational leader of the Michigan Department of Education and works with the board to develop and lead a strategic plan for student improvement.

In interviews that lasted roughly an hour and a half Tuesday morning, Rice and Liepa fielded board questions about teacher shortages, school and learning choice, the role of technology in education and ever-changing requirements and accountability measures due to new legislation.

Rice said his 12 years of experience leading Kalamazoo’s diverse school district and experience in other urban districts have prepared him well for the various challenges facing school districts throughout the state.

“We’re a mix; we’re a stew,” Rice said. “We’re every bit the challenge that exists across the state of Michigan.”

Liepa, who was added to the trio of finalists last week after another candidate dropped out, spoke about his work in Livonia and Wayne County schools while noting the experience and connections he possessed for the state superintendent role.

Liepa told the board that the building blocks to better education in Michigan were collaboration among teachers and the assurance that education professionals and students at all levels have the resources needed to do their jobs well.

“We can’t be in 50,000 classrooms but we can make sure there are systems in place and that we are meeting individual school districts where they’re at,” he said.

Swift, a former teacher, coach, principal and school administrator, is scheduled to interview with the board Tuesday afternoon.

