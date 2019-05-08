Michigan House of Representatives (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Lansing — Michigan’s Republican-led House is gearing up for a possible Wednesday evening vote on its own, not-yet-unveiled plan to reform the state’s no-fault auto insurance law.

The potential action comes one day after the Republican-led Senate approved a sweeping reform plan that Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer threatened to veto if it reached her desk in the same form.

Details of the House plan remain unknown, but they are expected to differ from the Senate version, according to a GOP source familiar with the legislation.

Like the Senate plan, the proposal would eliminate Michigan’s unique guarantee of unlimited lifetime medical benefits for injured motorists, but it would spell out more coverage choices than the Senate version.

Gongwer subscription news service reported the plan is also expected to include a rate rollback mandate for insurers, which was not included in the Senate plan despite pleas from Democrats.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, House leadership had not shared any public details about the plan. But lawmakers were expected to use a “vehicle bill” to shepherd the proposal through the lower chamber without any public hearings on the significant policy proposal.

Whitmer has questioned insurers' use of non-driving factors like ZIP code to set rates and said Tuesday she would only sign an auto insurance reform overhaul she thinks is “reasonable, fair and protects consumers.”

The Senate-approved plan, she said, “preserves a corrupt system where insurance companies are allowed to unfairly discriminate in setting rates,” the governor said. The only cuts guaranteed by the plan are cuts “to drivers’ coverage,” she added.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, questioned her strong reaction earlier Wednesday, suggesting he expected changes in the House.

“I’m just going to say simply I’m surprised that she draws such a strong line in the sand on a product that’s not finished yet,” Shirkey told The Detroit News.

Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, have both called auto insurance reform a top priority this session.

“The people of our state are demanding rate relief, and we need to ensure that any reform we pass actually delivers it,” Chatfield said Tuesday. “So all options are on the table as we discuss these things.”

He did not rule out the possibility of mandated rate rollbacks to guarantee consumer savings, and Rep. Jason Wentworth said it’s an idea that has already been “discussed in detail” by the House Special Committee on Reducing Car Insurance Rates that he chairs.

“We’re going to continue those discussions,” Wentworth said. “I think it’s important to note that everything is on the table right now. We’re looking for consensus to get this done for the people of Michigan.”

Yearly auto insurance premiums in Michigan average $2,693, the highest rate in the nation, according to 2019 rankings compiled by The Zebra, an insurance search engine and industry research firm. Detroit is the easily the most expensive city in the country for auto insurance, with rates more than double the state average.

Auto insurance rates are "unaffordable" by federal standards in 97% of all Michigan ZIP codes, according to a recent analysis by researchers at the University of Michigan. In Detroit, average premiums cost between 12% and 36% of residents' pre-tax income in almost every ZIP code.

