Attorney General Dana Nessel plans to pursue legal action companies that created or used per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in Michigan, including Minnesota-based manufacturer 3M.

Buy Photo Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told reporters Thursday that her office was coordinating requests for proposals from firms with expertise in filing cases related to contaminants such as per- and polyflouroalkyl substances. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Nessel told reporters Thursday that her office was coordinating requests for proposals from firms with expertise in filing similar cases related to the contaminants now posing a ubiquitous threat to Michigan’s waterways.

“We intend to be as aggressive as possible,” she said. “You can absolutely expect to see something in regard to litigation against 3M and some of the other chemical manufacturers and you’re going to see it very soon.”

Nessel's request for proposals notes that her office will enforce Michigan's state standards related to PFAS, but is seeking special assistant attorney generals "to determine whether to pursue additional tort or other common-law-based causes of action."

Nessel's office would oversee the work and "direct the litigation in all respects."

In July, Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder asked GOP former Attorney General Bill Schuette to investigate suing 3M, the manufacturer of Scotchgard, firefighting foams and other chemicals that are suspected in the contamination of Michigan’s environment and water resources.

No lawsuit was filed under Schuette. In October, his office said it was working with the DEQ "on the next steps our departments will take.”

Wolverine Worldwide, a shoe manufacturer north of Grand Rapids, sued 3M in federal court last year, accusing the company of withholding key information about chemicals used on Wolverine's shoe products, some of which became scraps that were dumped into the ground.

Wolverine’s complaint named 3M as a third-party defendant in a lawsuit that the state had filed against Wolverine Worldwide in early 2018 for PFAS contamination in the Grand Rapids area.

Last year, 3M agreed to pay the state of Minnesota $850 million to settle a lawsuit that alleged the company contaminated groundwater and damaged natural resources while disposing of chemicals.

3M did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment.

