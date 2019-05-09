Lennie Ritchie of LaSalle takes a video of the Lake Erie waves crashing the shoreline in Luna Pier as minor flooding started. (Photo: Tom Hawley / AP)

Berlin Township – Wind-driven water caused more flooding in southeast Michigan along western Lake Erie following recent rainfall that contributed to high water levels in the Great Lakes.

Firefighters in Monroe County’s Berlin Township used a boat to reach those stranded at homes by high water near Lake Erie. In nearby Frenchtown Township, pumps were used to clear roadways.

Estral Beach firefighters Eric Bruley, left, and Courtney Millar escort Bruley's mother, Carla, home after work Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Berlin Township, Mich. (Photo: Tom Hawley / AP)

A lakeshore flood warning is in effect Thursday morning along the lake as well as near Lake St. Clair, the St. Clair River, Lake Huron and the Detroit River.

Flooding continued in Algonac and on Harsens Island along the St. Clair River. The weather conditions come as other parts of the Midwest face spring flooding.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week announced a state of emergency in Wayne County, which includes Detroit, following flooding.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Lake Erie water level at Toledo was more than 81 inches above its lowest level and rising, the National Weather Service reported.

A lakeshore flood warning also covers Macomb County through 2 p.m. Thursday.

A lakeshore flood advisory, which warns that onshore winds could spark flooding of low-lying areas near the lake, also covers Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair counties through 2 p.m. Thursday.

In Harrison Township, hundreds of residents have been loading up with sandbags since last week's heavy rains, said Rod Unalivia, a sergeant with the Fire Department. Some bags had been stocked for years; others were part of a new supply that township officials ordered.

"We have supplied a lot of people," he said.

The winds driving the water along the shorelines are expected to diminish Thursday as gusts arriving with a system bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms and temperatures in the 70s, shift to the west, said Dave Gurney, a meteorologist with the weather service station in White Lake Township.

"That will take the flow off shore, keep the water levels back to a level (residents will) be able to deal with," he said.

