Genesee County woman wins $500K from scratch-off
A Genesee County woman, who says she lives check-to-check, is looking forward to a debt-free life after winning $500,000 from a scratch-off Thursday.
The 52-year-old player bought her winning ticket at the Speedway gas station located at 5252 Miller in Flint.
She paid $5 for the Michigan Lottery instant game.
“I bought the Full of $500s ticket thinking that it would be great to win $500,” said the lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I never in my wildest dreams thought I would win $500,000!”
The player collected her winnings at lottery headquarters, saying she intends to pay off her bills, buy a new car, provide some relief for her family and save the rest.
“I scratched the ticket off when I got to my car and broke down in tears as soon as I saw I had won,” she said. “I was so stunned, I didn’t leave the parking lot for 45 minutes.”
Players have won more than $14 million playing Full of $500s, which launched in February, lottery officials said.
Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 to $500,000. More than $16 million in prizes remain, including one $500,000 top prize and 7,776 in $500 prizes.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.