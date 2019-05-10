A Genesee County woman, who says she lives check-to-check, is looking forward to a debt-free life after winning $500,000 from a scratch-off Thursday.

The 52-year-old player bought her winning ticket at the Speedway gas station located at 5252 Miller in Flint.

She paid $5 for the Michigan Lottery instant game.

Genesee County woman's winning lottery ticket. (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

“I bought the Full of $500s ticket thinking that it would be great to win $500,” said the lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I never in my wildest dreams thought I would win $500,000!”

The player collected her winnings at lottery headquarters, saying she intends to pay off her bills, buy a new car, provide some relief for her family and save the rest.

“I scratched the ticket off when I got to my car and broke down in tears as soon as I saw I had won,” she said. “I was so stunned, I didn’t leave the parking lot for 45 minutes.”

Players have won more than $14 million playing Full of $500s, which launched in February, lottery officials said.

Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 to $500,000. More than $16 million in prizes remain, including one $500,000 top prize and 7,776 in $500 prizes.

