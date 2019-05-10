The Ingham County press conference was live streamed on Facebook by WILX News 10. (Photo: Facebook)

A 26-year-old man from Delta Township was arrested early Friday in connection with the deaths of two women, after he reportedly told another woman he "had been ridding the demons of some dear friends" of his.

Eaton County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call at 2:40 a.m. in the 5300 block of Mall Dr. West. The female caller said a man was violating a personal protection order by knocking on her door, wanting to see her, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said.

He began texting her. She was concerned with some of the texts that stated he "loved her so he spared her" and "she would know what that meant soon," the sheriff said.

Within an hour, deputies stopped the suspect's vehicle on Interstate 69 near Otto Road.

Deputies arrested the suspect on outstanding warrants and, during the stop, the suspect allegedly told deputies that he needed to show them images on his phone.

The images appeared to be two dead females, deputies said.

The investigation led the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Delhi Division and Meridian Township Police to check on the welfare of women at two residences. Ingham County responded in the 4400 block from Doncaster in Holt and found a 26-year old woman dead of multiple blunt force trauma.

Meridian Township officers responded to a home in the 2700 block of East Grand River and found a 32-year-old woman from Williamston dead of multiple blunt force trauma.

The names of the victims have not been released while deputies notify their family members.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is investigating both scenes.

Wriggelsworth said there is "no doubt the suspect was on a killing spree" and his quick capture likely saved more lives.

The investigation led to additional potential victims that the suspect appeared to be planning to kill, police said. Potential victims have been contacted and are all safe, Wriggelsworth said.

Authorities said these were not random acts and the victims knew the suspect through past friendships and romantic relationships.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office said the case is ongoing and charges will be sought against the suspect.

The suspect is being held at the Eaton County Jail.

