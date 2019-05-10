Muskegon – A museum housed on a World War II-era warship in western Michigan is bringing a massive anti-aircraft gun aboard.
The USS LST 393 Veterans Museum in Muskegon is adding an 18,000-pound (8,165-kilogram) anti-aircraft cannon to its landing ship tank this summer.
The Muskegon Chronicle reports that the Bofors twin-barreled anti-aircraft cannon is currently being restored. The museum aims to have the gun lifted onto the ship ahead of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which will be held June 1-2.
Board member John Stephenson says the museum has searched for a Bofors cannon since 2005.
The warship would’ve carried multiple Bofors when entering battle during World War II. It was part of the Allied Forces’ D-Day invasion in Normandy, France, that weakened the Nazi’s hold on Western Europe in 1944.
