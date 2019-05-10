Buy Photo Richard Phillips shows his order of dismissal of homicide in Judge Cox's courtroom in Detroit on Wednesday. March 28, 2018. A bill that would add money to the state fund to compensate those wrongfully convicted has been vetoed by the governor. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

Lansing -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a $10 million appropriation to compensate people who were wrongfully imprisoned in Michigan.

The line item veto, the Democratic governor’s first of her tenure, was made because the appropriation was included within a policy bill instead of going through an appropriations bill, Whitmer said in a statement.

Lawmakers have placed controversial spending in policy bills in the past to make them immune from referendum. Earlier this year, Whitmer signed an executive directive indicating she would veto appropriations included in such legislation.

Whitmer had included $10 million for the fund in her proposed fiscal year 2019 and 2020 budgets “and would support an appropriation of money to the fund in a supplemental appropriations bill or a general appropriations bill.”

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, called the veto “disgraceful” and accused the governor of using the veto as political leverage in order to pass her supplemental bill, which contains other spending priorities.

“She ought to be ashamed of herself for playing political games with people’s lives,” Johnson said. The bill passed with unanimous support in the Legislature and he anticipates a veto override would garner the same support.

“If it was up to me I would say the first vote we take Tuesday is a veto override, but we’ll see what the speaker decides,” Johnson said.

The allocation was part of a larger bill that would require more reporting from the Attorney General’s office to the Legislature about payments from the fund, claim denials, the fund balance and each claim awaiting settlement. The Attorney General’s office supported the legislation.

The 2016 Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act requires exonerated former inmates to be paid $50,000 for each year spent in prison. Ex-inmates make the claim through a lawsuit filed against the state in the Court of Claims.

The state had chosen to settle some cases rather than make exonerees go through further litigation, but that option became unavailable because of a lack of fund money in recent months.

Though she vetoed the $10 million appropriation, Whitmer supported the policy within the legislation and added her signature to the bill.

“This bill will help restore trust in our state government by requiring a higher standard of transparency and ensure that the state meets its commitment to those who were wrongfully convicted,” Whitmer said in a statement.

About $6.5 million has been appropriated to the compensation fund since its creation in 2016. The fund had a balance in early March of $323,800 according to a House Fiscal Agency analysis.

The state faces liabilities of roughly $24 million for up to 39 pending wrongful imprisonment cases, 11 of which are awaiting a change in the law that would allow an expansion of the window in which they can file their claims. Those 11 cases represent roughly $2.7 million of the $24 million total.

