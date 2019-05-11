Dexter – A small plane crashed Saturday night shortly after takeoff at Cackleberry Airport, leaving two people injured, police said.

The initial medical report after the crash, which took place around 6:30 p.m., had one person with several broken bones, Derrick Jackson, spokesman for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said. The other person had less severe injuries. Both were conscious and alert when they were transported by Huron Valley Ambulance Service to the University of Michigan hospital.

Police did not identify the crash victims.

The plane appeared to experience trouble taking off, Jackson said. However, the cause remains under investigation with the National Transportation Safety Board plans to send investigators to the scene.

The plane is a Cessna C172, according to Tony Molinaro, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration's Great Lakes Office in Chicago. He said the FAA will be investigating.

Cackleberry Airport is a privately owned, public use airport five miles from downtown Dexter.

