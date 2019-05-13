Satish Udpa (Photo: Michigan State University)

Michigan State University Acting President Satish Udpa returned to work on Monday after suffering a health incident and falling on stage during commencement ceremonies on May 3.

Udpa was taken to the hospital after the incident, which occurred at the end of the day during the advanced degree commencement ceremony. He also presided over the undergraduate commencement a few hours earlier.

"We anticipate he will be here all week and back to his normal schedule," MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said via email.

Udpa, MSU's executive vice president for administrative services, was named acting president in January to replace John Engler, who resigned under pressure amid controversy over his actions and comments toward victims of serial sex abuser Larry Nassar.

