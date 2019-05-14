Christopher Simons, left, and Jessica Kropiewnicki, right. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Lyon Township, Mich. — A trail of blood led homeowners to a victim who escaped from a river after being beaten with a baseball bat, Oakland County Sheriff deputies said.

Two suspects have been arraigned on charges of assault with attempt to murder.

Jessica Kropiewnicki, 24, of Lyon Township was arraigned on Friday in 52-1 District Court in Novi. Bond was set at $1 million bond with no 10%. Christopher Simons, 28, of Fowlerville was arraigned Saturday in 52-4 District Court in Troy. Bond was set at $200,000 bond, also no 10%.

Deputies said the attack was a set-up where suspects used a baseball bat, and threw the 30-year-old man from Northville in a river in a wooded area.

The incident occurred on May 5, when Oakland County Sheriff deputies responded to a home invasion complaint at 8:16 a.m. in the 26000 block of Martindale Road.

The owners of the residence had returned home to find their front door forcefully opened and blood throughout the home, they told authorities.

As they searched the home, they found a man covered in blood in their bedroom. He was conscious and breathing, but had apparent head wounds, deputies said.

The victim told deputies he was attacked with a baseball bat by multiple people.

Detectives determined the scene was not consistent with a home invasion and likely the victim had entered the home to get help for his injuries, deputies said.

The victim provided information on suspects whom he said assaulted him to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. They arrested one of the suspects on unrelated matters.

During the arrest, one of the suspects provided information related to the assault, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The information led detectives to the site of the alleged assault.

"The suspect admitted that she and a co-conspirator had set the victim up, hit him on the head with a baseball bat, and threw him in a river in a wooded area," according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

"During the search of the crime scene, detectives matched a pair of glasses found to the glasses worn by the victim in his driver’s license photo."

The victim remains at the hospital and is listed in sable condition, deputies said.

Both suspects will require GPS tethering if released and will appear in front of Judge Travis Reeds in 52-1 District Court at 9:15 a.m. on May 22 for a probable cause conference.

