The Detroit News salutes some of Michigan's best and brightest high school graduates for 2019. (Photo: .)

For 33 years, The Detroit News has saluted a group of Michigan’s best and brightest high school students in the spring of their senior year.

Partnering with CATCH — Sparky Anderson’s Charity for Children — we call it the Outstanding Graduates program.

It is an honor to share the stories of these remarkable young people and to consider that Michigan will benefit from their future endeavors, and the endeavors of so many of their friends and classmates.

The top seniors were chosen from a field of outstanding nominees. Public and private high schools in Michigan were invited to nominate students in each of 11 categories. Students were selected on the basis of grades, test scores, honors, community involvement and a demonstrated ability in one of the academic areas. In a special category called “Against All Odds” students were recognized for succeeding despite a physical hardship or special, personal or family challenges.

Final selections were made by panels of judges that included teachers, counselors and other academic specialists. The judges told us of their high regard for the many nominees and the difficulty in narrowing their choices.

Our thanks go to all of the principals, counselors and teachers who took time to nominate these students. Thanks also go to the judges who spent many hours selecting the finalists.

This is the 34th class of outstanding high school graduates honored by The News. Many of our early nominees are now well established in successful careers and raising children that may well be honored themselves someday soon. We salute their special achievements and extend congratulations to all of Michigan’s graduating seniors in the class of 2019.

Sincerely,

Gary Miles

Editor and Publisher, The Detroit News

Against All Odds

Alexandra Allers (Photo: Family photo)

Alexandra Allers

High school: Port Huron Northern

GPA: 4.4

Parents/guardians: Cory and Kristi Allers

College I plan to attend: Undecided

Major: Public policy and affairs and English

Career plans: Attorney

Most influential teacher: Miss Ashley VanValkenburgh

Most important achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction Summa Cum Laude 2018 Michigan Council for Exceptional Children’s Yes I Can Award for Technology 2019 National Yes I Can Award for Technology 2018 National Braille Challenge, Varsity Division 3rd Place St. Clair County Mock Trial Competition, 4th Place National Honor Society Secretary Port Huron Northern Drama Club secretary



Brendan Halverson (Photo: Family photo)

Brendan Halverson

High school: Harper Creek High School

GPA: 4.0

Parents/guardians: Bryan and Stacy Halverson

College I plan to attend: KCC, USF

Major: Biochemistry

Career plans: Biochemist

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Irons

Most important achievements: Harper Creek Optimist Youth Appreciation Award Three-year DECA member Two-year Varsity Boys Soccer Student Coach National Honor Society Vice president Student Council class president Member of Harper Creek Wind Ensemble FARA Ambassador Excellence in Biology award American Legion Award Prayer Breakfast



Destiny Harris (Photo: Family photo)

Destiny Harris

High school: Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

GPA: 2.7

Parents/guardian: Tina Brown

College I plan to attend: Oakland University

Major: Education

Career plans: Undecided

Most influential teacher: Stephanie Schinke

Most important achievements: Senior Student of the Month Honor Roll Oakland Community College dual enrollment student Advanced Dance Company member Journalist at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology Life skills teacher (senior year) Completion of Wayne State’s College Experience C2 Pipeline Social Work Track Team member of Autism Awareness Month (senior year) Overcoming living with mentally ill father and unstable housing while in high school



Brooklyn Nimcheski (Photo: Family photo)

Brooklyn Nimcheski

High school: Cadillac Senior High School

GPA: 3.6

Parents/guardians: Katie and Steve Nimcheski

College I plan to attend: Central Michigan University

Major: Social work

Career plans: CPS worker for a DHS office

Most influential teacher: Mr. Schaefer, Senior English teacher

Most important achievements: National Honors Society Multicultural Advancement Scholarship through Central Michigan University Honor roll all throughout high school



Judges: Gail Strickland, Director of special services, Westwood Community School District / Kimberly Sams-Smith, Freelance journalist

Athletics

Sydney Bishop (Photo: Family photo)

Sydney Bishop

High school: Millington High School

GPA: 4.225

Parents/guardians: Sonny and Diane Bishop

College I plan to attend: Oakland University

Major: Criminal justice with a minor in a foreign language

Career plans: Pursue a profession in some area of criminal justice, possibly government or law enforcement.

Most influential teacher: Grace Williams

Achievements: United States Marine Corps Semper Fidelis All-American Award, Battles Won Academy MHSAA Division 3 Softball state finalist team 1x MHSAA Division 3 Softball 1st Team All-State, catcher, 2x honorable mention 3x MHSAA Division 3 Softball Team Academic All-State, 1st Team 3x 1st Team All-Conference, district, regional selection 1x Saginaw News Dream Team — softball Tuscola County Advertiser, 2x 1st Team, 1x 2nd Team — softball School record holder — (season): home runs, hits, RBIs, runs (career): home runs, hits MHS Class of 2019 Valedictorian Class of 2019 and National Honor Society president, varsity softball team captain



Joshua Luther (Photo: Family photo)

Joshua Luther

High school: Clarkston High School

GPA: 4.319

Parents/guardians: Jarett and Gretchen Luther

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan — School of Engineering

Major: Computer science and data science

Career plans: Business owner

Most influential teacher: Kyle Hughes

Achievements: 2017 MHSAA D1 Football State Champion & 2018 state finalist 2017 & 2018 MHSAA Class A Basketball State Champion Detroit Free Press D1 All-State defensive captain (football) Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Academic All-State Dream Team Clarkston Varsity Football Spirit of the Wolf Award Associated Press All-State honorable mention (football) Clarkston Varsity Football Scholar Athlete Award (2x) Freshman Male Student Athlete of the Year Award 3-sport athlete — football, basketball, baseball (F/JV/V) Academic Top 5 class ranking (646 students)



Runners up: Eric Fraeyman, Daniel McLaughlin, Madeline Rehm, Jennifer Shamel

Judge: James Russ, Sports Editor, The Detroit News

Health

Jacob Hannawa (Photo: Family photo)

Jacob Hannawa

High school: Brother Rice High School

GPA: 4.380/4.000

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan

Career plans: Physician

Most influential teacher: Bo Chumiecki (AP Biology, Honors Biology, Honors Anatomy/Physiology)

Achievements: Co-founding CompanYoung — volunteer organization at senior living centers Two-sport, academic all-state athlete Kairos (religious retreat) leader at my school Guyott Boys Cross Country Scholar-Athlete-Leader Award recipient Chief leader with Christ Child House (foster home for intercity children) Birmingham Youth Assistance Outstanding Youth Citizen President of Blessed Edmund Rice Service Corps Captain of two varsity sports (lacrosse, cross country) Bloomfield Hills Optimist Youth Appreciation Award recipient Vice president — Spanish Honor Society



Paige Chapman (Photo: Family photo)

Paige Chapman

High school: Renaissance High School

GPA: 3.9

Parents/guardians: Dwayne and Dequetta Chapman

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan Ann Arbor

Major: Biomedical sciences

Career plans: Pediatrician

Most influential teacher: Bernard Charles

Achievements: 2018 Biomedical Career Advancement Program National Honor Society Top 4% of Renaissance High School Class of 2019 Four-year Honor Roll student 2017 PSL 100m Hurdle Champion 2018 PSL 100m Hurdle Champion 2018 4x100m Relay State Champion 2018 4x200m Relay State Champion P.E.A.R.L.S Mentoring Group Maintaining a 3.9 GPA throughout high school



Runners up: Farwa Akbari, Joshua Alverson, Tori Kowalkowski, Rachel McDonald

Judge: Dr. Van Momon, Division head, Pediatrics, Henry Ford Health System

Journalism

Hawn (Photo: Courtesy of the family)

Stephen Hawn

High school: U-D Jesuit

GPA: 3.83

Parents/guardians: Phil and Christy Hawn

College I plan to attend: Michigan State

Major: Journalism

Career Plans: Sports broadcasting

Most influential teacher: Matt Dery

Achievements: Working with the Patriot Radio Network on CHSL pregame basketball and football Serving as editor-in-chief of the Cub News Serving as vice president of the Cub Sportscast Broadcasting at Ford Field with the Student Broadcasting Foundation



Riya Doshi (Photo: Family photo)

Riya Doshi

High school: Bloomfield Hills High School

GPA: 4.00

Parents/guardians: Mona and Devang Doshi

College I plan to attend: Vanderbilt University

Major: Medicine, health, and society and philosophy

Career plans: Physician and health policy writer

Most influential teachers: Scott Wolf and Rachel Matz

Achievements: Editor-in-chief of the Hawkeye newspaper Michigan Interscholastic Press Spartan Award Winner of multiple individual MIPA awards Special commendation for leadership, issued for political advocacy by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners National Merit finalist Forensics individual state champion and team captain Founder and president of school Health Occupation Students of America chapter



Runners up: Alyssa Czech, SaMya Overall, Collin Wang, Kristina Zheng

Judge: Walter Middlebrook, Freelance journalist

Language Arts

Erin Brennan (Photo: Family photo)

Erin Brennan

High school: Detroit Country Day School

GPA: 4.0

Parents/guardians: Judy and Dan Brennan

College I plan to attend: University of Pennsylvania

Major: International relations or English

Career plans: Undecided

Most influential teacher: Jean Kowaleski

Achievements: Scholastic Writing Awards — 1 Silver Medal, 4 Gold Keys, 3 Silver Keys, 3 honorable mentions National Council of Teachers of English Certificate for Superior Writing U.S. State Department NSLI-Y summer language immersion scholarship National History Day state winner and national finalist for Senior Individual Exhibit Award of Recognition (IndieFEST Film Awards) Best in Show and Best Experimental Film (DAFT Michigan Student Film Festival) Associate editor of Spectrum Literary Magazine (awarded “Most Outstanding High School Literary-Art Magazine” by the American Scholastic Press Association) National Merit finalist Brown University (excellence in English) and Colgate University (global activism) Junior Book Awards Member of Cum Laude Society and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society



Adam Illyes (Photo: Family photo)

Adam Illyes

High school: Dearborn High School

GPA: 4.22

Parents/guardians: Christine Heenan, John Illyes

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan Dearborn

Major: Journalism

Most influential teacher: Mark Palise

Achievements: Wrote a letter regarding the school system, which was mailed to Michigan House members Performed string bass in four musical groups all on the same concert night. Counted calories for approximately six months to lose 30 pounds and live healthier Filled out a notebook with personal thoughts and feelings over the course of three-plus years Worked on an ongoing draft of a novel, standing currently at over 12,000 words Maintained a 4.0+ GPA for all four years of high school Earned three scores of 5 and a 4 on the AP Language, gov't, history and environmental science exams President's Award for Educational Excellence in 2012 Served proudly and had fun as a Troop 1147 Boy Scout for four years Amassed a collection of over 130 CDs for my listening pleasure



Runners up: Madeline Gillette, Lara King, Catherine Lu, Elle Waldron

Judge: Mrs. Mary M. Hall-Rayford, Adjunct professor for WCCCD

Mathematics

Madeleine Yang (Photo: Family photo)

Madeleine Yang

High school: Detroit Country Day School

GPA: 3.93

Parents/guardians: Mei Li and Jun Yang

College I plan to attend: Undecided

Major: Biology and mathematics

Career plans: Academia and pharmaceutical entrepreneurship

Most influential teacher: Ross Arseneau

Achievements: 4th place winner of 2019 Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS) Invited to the Math Prize for Girls (MP4G) at MIT since seventh grade, ranked sixth in 2016 2019 and 2018 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) finalist 2018 Community Innovation Award from Society for Science and & the Public Fourth Grand Award at the 2017 Intel ISEF 2019 USA Physics Olympiad semifinalist USA Computing Olympiad Silver Scholastic Regional Writing Awards Gold Keys



Dominic Dadabbo (Photo: Family photo)

Dominic Dadabbo

High school: Brother Rice High School

GPA: 4.323

Parents/guardians: Mark and Nannette Dadabbo

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan, College of Engineering

Major: Electrical engineering

Career plans: Autonomous vehicle design

Most influential teacher: Robert Barnes, AP Physics 1 and 2

Achievements: Co-founded CompanYoung, a nonprofit bringing generations together by providing companionship, interaction and friendship to seniors in residential-care communities. Elected senior officer of National Honor Society Catholic League Scholastic All-Catholic Team Lacrosse, 4-Year Varsity player, 2017 State Champions Tennis, 3-Year Varsity Player, Team Championships (2nd Place) Tennis, doubles team finished 3rd in state 2018, regional champions 2017 and 2018 Birmingham (11th grade) and Bloomfield (12th grade) Optimist’s, Youth Leadership Awards Algebra 1 Excellence Award, No. 1 in class Geometry with Trigonometry Excellence Award, No. 1 in class 36 Math ACT score



Runners up: Bhavika Gummadi, Stephen O'Donnell, Austin Raymond, Kyle Zabel

Judge: Marianne Srock, Mathematics consultant

Performing Arts

Anna Sun (Photo: Family photo)

Anna Sun

High school: Detroit Country Day School

GPA: 4.0

Parents/guardians: Kuai-lin Sun and Yihong Tong

College I plan to attend: MIT

Major: Computer science

Career plans: Work at a technology company while trying a startup product on the side

Most influential teacher: Beverly Hannett

Achievements: Co-founder and director of the Little Stars Foundation (since 2007) Published a children’s book, Sara’s Spark for STEM, that focuses on the importance of young girls in STEM Editor in chief of national award-winning student magazine “Spectrum” Concertmaster for school Honors Symphonic Orchestra Two varsity sports team (Cross Country: captain and Track & Field: All region honors) 2019 NCWIT Aspirations in Computing national winner 2019 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship winner Taekwondo 3rd Dan black belt certified by Kukkiwon and USAT certified referee Channel kindness reporter for Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) Qualifier and MMPC Top 100



Sidney Zuccaro (Photo: Family photo)

Sidney Zuccaro

High school: Fraser High School

GPA: 3.946

Parents/guardians: Peter and Alison Zuccaro

College I plan to attend: Wayne State University or Grand Valley State University

Major: Music education

Career plans: High school music teacher or an elementary music teacher

Most influential teacher: Michael Perkins

Achievements: Drum Major of the 270-member FHS Marching Band Received the Big 10 Award at MSU Drum Major Camp Became Principal Oboe of the Detroit Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra Selected for the Michigan Youth Arts Festival Received a Division 1 in Proficiency 3 at State Solo & Ensemble Took my first solo in High School Jazz Band Selected for Instrumental Student of the Year at FHS Chosen as a section leader for the FHS Marching Band



Runners up: William Beardslee, Rachel Lanting, Cong Li, Chris Mulville

Judge: Charles Bullard, executive director, Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association

Science

Alyssa Erlenbeck (Photo: Courtesy of the family)

Alyssa Erlenbeck

High school: Swan Valley High School

GPA: 4.0

Parents/guardians: Jason and Heidi Erlenbeck

College I plan to attend: Wayne State University

Major: Biochemistry

Career plans: Undecided

Most influential teacher: Stephanie Coffel

Achievements: Career Summa Cum Laude Class secretary Started STEM Club at Swan Valley High School Saginaw Bay Chief Science Officers Model United Nations captain Top 2% of graduating class Varsity volleyball Awards of Distinction Scholarship recipient Varsity track and field National Honor Society secretary



Jamie Fu (Photo: Family photo)

Jamie Fu

High school: Novi High School

GPA: Unweighted 4.00; weighted 4.4706

Parents/guardians: Michelle Zhang and Chun Fu

College I plan to attend: MI

Major: Computer science, biomedical informatics, business

Career plans: High-tech entrepreneur or biomedical informatics professor

Most influential teacher: Emily Pohlonski

Achievements: Novi ACEing Autism chapter founder and program director Simons Fellow & student researcher, Simons Summer Research Program 2018 Novi girls varsity tennis team captain, 1 singles, 4-year varsity letter, KLAA Scholar Athlete Michigan Math Prize Competition (MMPC) Top 100 Finalist Michigan Council of Women in Technology Web Design Competition HS Advanced 1st place Best Peer Reviewer & student researcher, Secondary Student Training Program (SSTP) 2017 Chapter President, Novi HOSA Future Health Professionals Chapter President, Novi National Honor Society National Merit Scholar HOSA Biomedical Debate International Leadership Conference 2nd place



Runners up: Nicole Cybul, Brenner Kar, Samuel Redman, Neehal Tumma

Judge: Michael Klein, President, Michigan Science Teachers Association (MSTA)

Visual Arts

India Hutchins (Photo: Family photo)

India Hutchins

High school: Chandler Park Academy High School

GPA: 3.0

Parents/guardians: Sonya Bailey and Andre Hutchins

College I plan to attend: Undecided

Major: Undecided

Career plans: Psychologist or artist/writer

Most influential teacher: Mr. Pappas

Achievements: Senior Mural Auctioned off my first art work at church Learned how to make digital art Got my first client My church asked me to draw a picture during service Wrote stories Learned how to code Put my artwork out there Learned how to paint Learned how to make a sculpture



Kailee Conley (Photo: Family photo)

Kailee Conley

High school: Swan Valley High School

GPA: 3.99

Parents/guardians: Mark and Sue Conley

College I plan to attend: Undecided

Major: Chemical engineering

Career plans: Chemical engineer

Most influential teacher: Matt Lewis

Achievements: Created an art program for children who have suffered from domestic abuse Featured in Saginaw Valley State University's High School Art Exhibit Featured several years in the Fashion Square Art Show Winner of the 5th Annual Community Calendar Art Contest at Hemlock Semiconductor Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame Female Athletic Summer Camp Scholarship recipient National Honor Society Varsity pom-pom captain Varsity track and field Third-year member of the MAPP All Star Team Top 3% of graduating class



Runners up: Hope Kulka, Kareem Nassar, Megan Nefcy, Saja Noor

Judge: Antone Amye, Deputy Presentation Editor, The Detroit News

Vocational-Technical

Jennifer Phillips (Photo: Family photo)

Jennifer Phillips

High school: Romeo High School

GPA: 4.07

Parents/guardians: John and Karen Phillips

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan — Ann Arbor

Major: Pre-medicine track, possible major in biochemistry

Career plans: Surgeon

Most influential teacher: Sarah Pile

Achievements: Identified a STEMI quickly, allowing the patient to go to the Cath Lab which saved the patient's life. No. 7 in Romeo High School's Top 10. Enlisted in the Michigan Army National Guard. Became a People to People Student Ambassador and traveled to China. Member of the National Honor Society Two-time Student of the Month Award of Excellence in Mathematics Award of Excellence in Social Studies Three-time club volleyball team captain Calmed down a patient who presented with extreme hyperventilation and tachycardia due to a gunshot wound.



Ethan McKenzie (Photo: Family photo)

Ethan McKenzie

High school: Whitehall High School

GPA: 4.05

Parent/guardian: Dale and Annlyn McKenzie

College I plan to attend: Michigan Technological University

Major: Mechanical engineering

Career plans: Understanding the inner workings of machinery and making everything work as efficiently as possible has always been interesting to me. I enjoy the process of making an idea become reality. After college, I hope to return to the West Michigan area to work as an Engineer

Most influential teacher: Craig Thompson

Achievements: Payton Project: Led a student group to design and modify a document camera and iPad stand for 2nd grader with vision and mobility issues. 2019 GVSU Muskegon Innovation Hub Lakeshore Innovator of the Year Award finalist Michigan Industrial Technology Education Society State Award Winner: First Place, CAD/3D Printing; Second Place in Machining Technologies 2019 MHSAA Scholar Athlete finalist Academic All State: Varsity football and varsity basketball Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete Award Three-sport varsity athlete: Football, basketball and baseball Captain of varsity football and varsity basketball teams West Michigan All Conference and All Area Awards for football and basketball National Honor Society member



Runners up: Tatum Kreindler, Joelle Reich, Makayla Snyder, Abigail Trbovich

Judge: Rodney G. Thomas, Principal, Lamphere High School

World Studies

Michael Stevanovich (Photo: Family photo)

Michael Stevanovich

High school: Detroit Country Day School

GPA: 3.51

Parents: Sandra and Saso Stevanovich

College I plan to attend: Lehigh University

Major: International relations

Career plans: Diplomat or politician

Most influential teachers: William Mader and Donald Corwin

Achievements: Intern in Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s office and on campaign to re-elect Sierra Club political liaison to Henry Yanez for state Senate Quicken Loans government relations intern Member of the Detroit Country Day men’s swimming state team National Merit Finalist Member of the Best delegation at Michigan State’s Model United Nations 2017-18 Best Delegate Canadian and American Security Councils 2017-18 National Spanish Exam 4-year Gold Medalist National Hispanic Scholar Optimist International Oratorical Contest Beverly Hills winner and regional finalist



Ruhi Nayak (Photo: Family photo)

Ruhi Nayak

High school: Detroit Country Day School

GPA: 4.0

Parents/guardians: Nina and Dinesh Nayak

College I plan to attend: Harvard College

Major: Government and public health with a minor in Spanish

Career plans: Health policymaker or United Nations diplomat

Most influential teacher: Brett Sidle (AP European history and AP Government)

Achievements: Harvard and Cornell Book Awards National Spanish Exam: Grand Prize winner in Michigan at Level 4, Classroom Experience Category Member of the Cum Laude Society National Merit semifinalist Rho Kappa Social Studies Honors Society Detroit Country Day School Model UN head delegate Women’s Tennis Three Doubles State Champion 1st Place in Translational Medicine at Science and Engineering Fair of Metro Detroit Model United Nations University of Chicago Outstanding Delegate Co-Founder of YoursGeekly online store



Runners up: Troy Herd, William Seklar, Lilly Vael, Brady Wyniemko

Judge: David Hales, Social studies consultant, Wayne County Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/05/14/2019-outstanding-grads-honoring-exceptional-students/1107331001/