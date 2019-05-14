2019 Outstanding Grads: Honoring the exceptional
For 33 years, The Detroit News has saluted a group of Michigan’s best and brightest high school students in the spring of their senior year.
Partnering with CATCH — Sparky Anderson’s Charity for Children — we call it the Outstanding Graduates program.
It is an honor to share the stories of these remarkable young people and to consider that Michigan will benefit from their future endeavors, and the endeavors of so many of their friends and classmates.
The top seniors were chosen from a field of outstanding nominees. Public and private high schools in Michigan were invited to nominate students in each of 11 categories. Students were selected on the basis of grades, test scores, honors, community involvement and a demonstrated ability in one of the academic areas. In a special category called “Against All Odds” students were recognized for succeeding despite a physical hardship or special, personal or family challenges.
Final selections were made by panels of judges that included teachers, counselors and other academic specialists. The judges told us of their high regard for the many nominees and the difficulty in narrowing their choices.
Our thanks go to all of the principals, counselors and teachers who took time to nominate these students. Thanks also go to the judges who spent many hours selecting the finalists.
This is the 34th class of outstanding high school graduates honored by The News. Many of our early nominees are now well established in successful careers and raising children that may well be honored themselves someday soon. We salute their special achievements and extend congratulations to all of Michigan’s graduating seniors in the class of 2019.
Sincerely,
Gary Miles
Editor and Publisher, The Detroit News
Against All Odds
Alexandra Allers
- High school: Port Huron Northern
- GPA: 4.4
- Parents/guardians: Cory and Kristi Allers
- College I plan to attend: Undecided
- Major: Public policy and affairs and English
- Career plans: Attorney
- Most influential teacher: Miss Ashley VanValkenburgh
- Most important achievements:
- AP Scholar with Distinction
- Summa Cum Laude
- 2018 Michigan Council for Exceptional Children’s Yes I Can Award for Technology
- 2019 National Yes I Can Award for Technology
- 2018 National Braille Challenge, Varsity Division 3rd Place
- St. Clair County Mock Trial Competition, 4th Place
- National Honor Society Secretary
- Port Huron Northern Drama Club secretary
Brendan Halverson
- High school: Harper Creek High School
- GPA: 4.0
- Parents/guardians: Bryan and Stacy Halverson
- College I plan to attend: KCC, USF
- Major: Biochemistry
- Career plans: Biochemist
- Most influential teacher: Mrs. Irons
- Most important achievements:
- Harper Creek Optimist Youth Appreciation Award
- Three-year DECA member
- Two-year Varsity Boys Soccer Student Coach
- National Honor Society Vice president
- Student Council class president
- Member of Harper Creek Wind Ensemble
- FARA Ambassador
- Excellence in Biology award
- American Legion Award
- Prayer Breakfast
Destiny Harris
- High school: Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- GPA: 2.7
- Parents/guardian: Tina Brown
- College I plan to attend: Oakland University
- Major: Education
- Career plans: Undecided
- Most influential teacher: Stephanie Schinke
- Most important achievements:
- Senior Student of the Month
- Honor Roll
- Oakland Community College dual enrollment student
- Advanced Dance Company member
- Journalist at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Life skills teacher (senior year)
- Completion of Wayne State’s College Experience C2 Pipeline Social Work Track
- Team member of Autism Awareness Month (senior year)
- Overcoming living with mentally ill father and unstable housing while in high school
Brooklyn Nimcheski
- High school: Cadillac Senior High School
- GPA: 3.6
- Parents/guardians: Katie and Steve Nimcheski
- College I plan to attend: Central Michigan University
- Major: Social work
- Career plans: CPS worker for a DHS office
- Most influential teacher: Mr. Schaefer, Senior English teacher
- Most important achievements:
- National Honors Society
- Multicultural Advancement Scholarship through Central Michigan University
- Honor roll all throughout high school
Judges: Gail Strickland, Director of special services, Westwood Community School District / Kimberly Sams-Smith, Freelance journalist
Athletics
Sydney Bishop
- High school: Millington High School
- GPA: 4.225
- Parents/guardians: Sonny and Diane Bishop
- College I plan to attend: Oakland University
- Major: Criminal justice with a minor in a foreign language
- Career plans: Pursue a profession in some area of criminal justice, possibly government or law enforcement.
- Most influential teacher: Grace Williams
- Achievements:
- United States Marine Corps Semper Fidelis All-American Award, Battles Won Academy
- MHSAA Division 3 Softball state finalist team
- 1x MHSAA Division 3 Softball 1st Team All-State, catcher, 2x honorable mention
- 3x MHSAA Division 3 Softball Team Academic All-State, 1st Team
- 3x 1st Team All-Conference, district, regional selection
- 1x Saginaw News Dream Team — softball
- Tuscola County Advertiser, 2x 1st Team, 1x 2nd Team — softball
- School record holder — (season): home runs, hits, RBIs, runs (career): home runs, hits
- MHS Class of 2019 Valedictorian
- Class of 2019 and National Honor Society president, varsity softball team captain
Joshua Luther
- High school: Clarkston High School
- GPA: 4.319
- Parents/guardians: Jarett and Gretchen Luther
- College I plan to attend: University of Michigan — School of Engineering
- Major: Computer science and data science
- Career plans: Business owner
- Most influential teacher: Kyle Hughes
- Achievements:
- 2017 MHSAA D1 Football State Champion & 2018 state finalist
- 2017 & 2018 MHSAA Class A Basketball State Champion
- Detroit Free Press D1 All-State defensive captain (football)
- Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Academic All-State Dream Team
- Clarkston Varsity Football Spirit of the Wolf Award
- Associated Press All-State honorable mention (football)
- Clarkston Varsity Football Scholar Athlete Award (2x)
- Freshman Male Student Athlete of the Year Award
- 3-sport athlete — football, basketball, baseball (F/JV/V)
- Academic Top 5 class ranking (646 students)
Runners up: Eric Fraeyman, Daniel McLaughlin, Madeline Rehm, Jennifer Shamel
Judge: James Russ, Sports Editor, The Detroit News
Health
Jacob Hannawa
- High school: Brother Rice High School
- GPA: 4.380/4.000
- College I plan to attend: University of Michigan
- Career plans: Physician
- Most influential teacher: Bo Chumiecki (AP Biology, Honors Biology, Honors Anatomy/Physiology)
- Achievements:
- Co-founding CompanYoung — volunteer organization at senior living centers
- Two-sport, academic all-state athlete
- Kairos (religious retreat) leader at my school
- Guyott Boys Cross Country Scholar-Athlete-Leader Award recipient
- Chief leader with Christ Child House (foster home for intercity children)
- Birmingham Youth Assistance Outstanding Youth Citizen
- President of Blessed Edmund Rice Service Corps
- Captain of two varsity sports (lacrosse, cross country)
- Bloomfield Hills Optimist Youth Appreciation Award recipient
- Vice president — Spanish Honor Society
Paige Chapman
- High school: Renaissance High School
- GPA: 3.9
- Parents/guardians: Dwayne and Dequetta Chapman
- College I plan to attend: University of Michigan Ann Arbor
- Major: Biomedical sciences
- Career plans: Pediatrician
- Most influential teacher: Bernard Charles
- Achievements:
- 2018 Biomedical Career Advancement Program
- National Honor Society
- Top 4% of Renaissance High School Class of 2019
- Four-year Honor Roll student
- 2017 PSL 100m Hurdle Champion
- 2018 PSL 100m Hurdle Champion
- 2018 4x100m Relay State Champion
- 2018 4x200m Relay State Champion
- P.E.A.R.L.S Mentoring Group
- Maintaining a 3.9 GPA throughout high school
Runners up: Farwa Akbari, Joshua Alverson, Tori Kowalkowski, Rachel McDonald
Judge: Dr. Van Momon, Division head, Pediatrics, Henry Ford Health System
Journalism
Stephen Hawn
- High school: U-D Jesuit
- GPA: 3.83
- Parents/guardians: Phil and Christy Hawn
- College I plan to attend: Michigan State
- Major: Journalism
- Career Plans: Sports broadcasting
- Most influential teacher: Matt Dery
- Achievements:
- Working with the Patriot Radio Network on CHSL pregame basketball and football
- Serving as editor-in-chief of the Cub News
- Serving as vice president of the Cub Sportscast
- Broadcasting at Ford Field with the Student Broadcasting Foundation
Riya Doshi
- High school: Bloomfield Hills High School
- GPA: 4.00
- Parents/guardians: Mona and Devang Doshi
- College I plan to attend: Vanderbilt University
- Major: Medicine, health, and society and philosophy
- Career plans: Physician and health policy writer
- Most influential teachers: Scott Wolf and Rachel Matz
- Achievements:
- Editor-in-chief of the Hawkeye newspaper
- Michigan Interscholastic Press Spartan Award
- Winner of multiple individual MIPA awards
- Special commendation for leadership, issued for political advocacy by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners
- National Merit finalist
- Forensics individual state champion and team captain
- Founder and president of school Health Occupation Students of America chapter
Runners up: Alyssa Czech, SaMya Overall, Collin Wang, Kristina Zheng
Judge: Walter Middlebrook, Freelance journalist
Language Arts
Erin Brennan
- High school: Detroit Country Day School
- GPA: 4.0
- Parents/guardians: Judy and Dan Brennan
- College I plan to attend: University of Pennsylvania
- Major: International relations or English
- Career plans: Undecided
- Most influential teacher: Jean Kowaleski
- Achievements:
- Scholastic Writing Awards — 1 Silver Medal, 4 Gold Keys, 3 Silver Keys, 3 honorable mentions
- National Council of Teachers of English Certificate for Superior Writing
- U.S. State Department NSLI-Y summer language immersion scholarship
- National History Day state winner and national finalist for Senior Individual Exhibit
- Award of Recognition (IndieFEST Film Awards)
- Best in Show and Best Experimental Film (DAFT Michigan Student Film Festival)
- Associate editor of Spectrum Literary Magazine (awarded “Most Outstanding High School Literary-Art Magazine” by the American Scholastic Press Association)
- National Merit finalist
- Brown University (excellence in English) and Colgate University (global activism) Junior Book Awards
- Member of Cum Laude Society and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society
Adam Illyes
- High school: Dearborn High School
- GPA: 4.22
- Parents/guardians: Christine Heenan, John Illyes
- College I plan to attend: University of Michigan Dearborn
- Major: Journalism
- Most influential teacher: Mark Palise
- Achievements:
- Wrote a letter regarding the school system, which was mailed to Michigan House members
- Performed string bass in four musical groups all on the same concert night.
- Counted calories for approximately six months to lose 30 pounds and live healthier
- Filled out a notebook with personal thoughts and feelings over the course of three-plus years
- Worked on an ongoing draft of a novel, standing currently at over 12,000 words
- Maintained a 4.0+ GPA for all four years of high school
- Earned three scores of 5 and a 4 on the AP Language, gov't, history and environmental science exams
- President's Award for Educational Excellence in 2012
- Served proudly and had fun as a Troop 1147 Boy Scout for four years
- Amassed a collection of over 130 CDs for my listening pleasure
Runners up: Madeline Gillette, Lara King, Catherine Lu, Elle Waldron
Judge: Mrs. Mary M. Hall-Rayford, Adjunct professor for WCCCD
Mathematics
Madeleine Yang
- High school: Detroit Country Day School
- GPA: 3.93
- Parents/guardians: Mei Li and Jun Yang
- College I plan to attend: Undecided
- Major: Biology and mathematics
- Career plans: Academia and pharmaceutical entrepreneurship
- Most influential teacher: Ross Arseneau
- Achievements:
- 4th place winner of 2019 Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS)
- Invited to the Math Prize for Girls (MP4G) at MIT since seventh grade, ranked sixth in 2016
- 2019 and 2018 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) finalist
- 2018 Community Innovation Award from Society for Science and & the Public
- Fourth Grand Award at the 2017 Intel ISEF
- 2019 USA Physics Olympiad semifinalist
- USA Computing Olympiad Silver
- Scholastic Regional Writing Awards Gold Keys
Dominic Dadabbo
- High school: Brother Rice High School
- GPA: 4.323
- Parents/guardians: Mark and Nannette Dadabbo
- College I plan to attend: University of Michigan, College of Engineering
- Major: Electrical engineering
- Career plans: Autonomous vehicle design
- Most influential teacher: Robert Barnes, AP Physics 1 and 2
- Achievements:
- Co-founded CompanYoung, a nonprofit bringing generations together by providing companionship, interaction and friendship to seniors in residential-care communities.
- Elected senior officer of National Honor Society
- Catholic League Scholastic All-Catholic Team
- Lacrosse, 4-Year Varsity player, 2017 State Champions
- Tennis, 3-Year Varsity Player, Team Championships (2nd Place)
- Tennis, doubles team finished 3rd in state 2018, regional champions 2017 and 2018
- Birmingham (11th grade) and Bloomfield (12th grade) Optimist’s, Youth Leadership Awards
- Algebra 1 Excellence Award, No. 1 in class
- Geometry with Trigonometry Excellence Award, No. 1 in class
- 36 Math ACT score
Runners up: Bhavika Gummadi, Stephen O'Donnell, Austin Raymond, Kyle Zabel
Judge: Marianne Srock, Mathematics consultant
Performing Arts
Anna Sun
- High school: Detroit Country Day School
- GPA: 4.0
- Parents/guardians: Kuai-lin Sun and Yihong Tong
- College I plan to attend: MIT
- Major: Computer science
- Career plans: Work at a technology company while trying a startup product on the side
- Most influential teacher: Beverly Hannett
- Achievements:
- Co-founder and director of the Little Stars Foundation (since 2007)
- Published a children’s book, Sara’s Spark for STEM, that focuses on the importance of young girls in STEM
- Editor in chief of national award-winning student magazine “Spectrum”
- Concertmaster for school Honors Symphonic Orchestra
- Two varsity sports team (Cross Country: captain and Track & Field: All region honors)
- 2019 NCWIT Aspirations in Computing national winner
- 2019 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship winner
- Taekwondo 3rd Dan black belt certified by Kukkiwon and USAT certified referee
- Channel kindness reporter for Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation
- American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) Qualifier and MMPC Top 100
Sidney Zuccaro
- High school: Fraser High School
- GPA: 3.946
- Parents/guardians: Peter and Alison Zuccaro
- College I plan to attend: Wayne State University or Grand Valley State University
- Major: Music education
- Career plans: High school music teacher or an elementary music teacher
- Most influential teacher: Michael Perkins
- Achievements:
- Drum Major of the 270-member FHS Marching Band
- Received the Big 10 Award at MSU Drum Major Camp
- Became Principal Oboe of the Detroit Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra
- Selected for the Michigan Youth Arts Festival
- Received a Division 1 in Proficiency 3 at State Solo & Ensemble
- Took my first solo in High School Jazz Band
- Selected for Instrumental Student of the Year at FHS
- Chosen as a section leader for the FHS Marching Band
Runners up: William Beardslee, Rachel Lanting, Cong Li, Chris Mulville
Judge: Charles Bullard, executive director, Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association
Science
Alyssa Erlenbeck
- High school: Swan Valley High School
- GPA: 4.0
- Parents/guardians: Jason and Heidi Erlenbeck
- College I plan to attend: Wayne State University
- Major: Biochemistry
- Career plans: Undecided
- Most influential teacher: Stephanie Coffel
- Achievements:
- Career Summa Cum Laude
- Class secretary
- Started STEM Club at Swan Valley High School
- Saginaw Bay Chief Science Officers
- Model United Nations captain
- Top 2% of graduating class
- Varsity volleyball
- Awards of Distinction Scholarship recipient
- Varsity track and field
- National Honor Society secretary
Jamie Fu
- High school: Novi High School
- GPA: Unweighted 4.00; weighted 4.4706
- Parents/guardians: Michelle Zhang and Chun Fu
- College I plan to attend: MI
- Major: Computer science, biomedical informatics, business
- Career plans: High-tech entrepreneur or biomedical informatics professor
- Most influential teacher: Emily Pohlonski
- Achievements:
- Novi ACEing Autism chapter founder and program director
- Simons Fellow & student researcher, Simons Summer Research Program 2018
- Novi girls varsity tennis team captain, 1 singles, 4-year varsity letter, KLAA Scholar Athlete
- Michigan Math Prize Competition (MMPC) Top 100 Finalist
- Michigan Council of Women in Technology Web Design Competition HS Advanced 1st place
- Best Peer Reviewer & student researcher, Secondary Student Training Program (SSTP) 2017
- Chapter President, Novi HOSA Future Health Professionals
- Chapter President, Novi National Honor Society
- National Merit Scholar
- HOSA Biomedical Debate International Leadership Conference 2nd place
Runners up: Nicole Cybul, Brenner Kar, Samuel Redman, Neehal Tumma
Judge: Michael Klein, President, Michigan Science Teachers Association (MSTA)
Visual Arts
India Hutchins
- High school: Chandler Park Academy High School
- GPA: 3.0
- Parents/guardians: Sonya Bailey and Andre Hutchins
- College I plan to attend: Undecided
- Major: Undecided
- Career plans: Psychologist or artist/writer
- Most influential teacher: Mr. Pappas
- Achievements:
- Senior Mural
- Auctioned off my first art work at church
- Learned how to make digital art
- Got my first client
- My church asked me to draw a picture during service
- Wrote stories
- Learned how to code
- Put my artwork out there
- Learned how to paint
- Learned how to make a sculpture
Kailee Conley
- High school: Swan Valley High School
- GPA: 3.99
- Parents/guardians: Mark and Sue Conley
- College I plan to attend: Undecided
- Major: Chemical engineering
- Career plans: Chemical engineer
- Most influential teacher: Matt Lewis
- Achievements:
- Created an art program for children who have suffered from domestic abuse
- Featured in Saginaw Valley State University's High School Art Exhibit
- Featured several years in the Fashion Square Art Show
- Winner of the 5th Annual Community Calendar Art Contest at Hemlock Semiconductor
- Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame Female Athletic Summer Camp Scholarship recipient
- National Honor Society
- Varsity pom-pom captain
- Varsity track and field
- Third-year member of the MAPP All Star Team
- Top 3% of graduating class
Runners up: Hope Kulka, Kareem Nassar, Megan Nefcy, Saja Noor
Judge: Antone Amye, Deputy Presentation Editor, The Detroit News
Vocational-Technical
Jennifer Phillips
- High school: Romeo High School
- GPA: 4.07
- Parents/guardians: John and Karen Phillips
- College I plan to attend: University of Michigan — Ann Arbor
- Major: Pre-medicine track, possible major in biochemistry
- Career plans: Surgeon
- Most influential teacher: Sarah Pile
- Achievements:
- Identified a STEMI quickly, allowing the patient to go to the Cath Lab which saved the patient's life.
- No. 7 in Romeo High School's Top 10.
- Enlisted in the Michigan Army National Guard.
- Became a People to People Student Ambassador and traveled to China.
- Member of the National Honor Society
- Two-time Student of the Month
- Award of Excellence in Mathematics
- Award of Excellence in Social Studies
- Three-time club volleyball team captain
- Calmed down a patient who presented with extreme hyperventilation and tachycardia due to a gunshot wound.
Ethan McKenzie
- High school: Whitehall High School
- GPA: 4.05
- Parent/guardian: Dale and Annlyn McKenzie
- College I plan to attend: Michigan Technological University
- Major: Mechanical engineering
- Career plans: Understanding the inner workings of machinery and making everything work as efficiently as possible has always been interesting to me. I enjoy the process of making an idea become reality. After college, I hope to return to the West Michigan area to work as an Engineer
- Most influential teacher: Craig Thompson
- Achievements:
- Payton Project: Led a student group to design and modify a document camera and iPad stand for 2nd grader with vision and mobility issues.
- 2019 GVSU Muskegon Innovation Hub Lakeshore Innovator of the Year Award finalist
- Michigan Industrial Technology Education Society State Award Winner: First Place, CAD/3D Printing; Second Place in Machining Technologies
- 2019 MHSAA Scholar Athlete finalist
- Academic All State: Varsity football and varsity basketball
- Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete Award
- Three-sport varsity athlete: Football, basketball and baseball
- Captain of varsity football and varsity basketball teams
- West Michigan All Conference and All Area Awards for football and basketball
- National Honor Society member
Runners up: Tatum Kreindler, Joelle Reich, Makayla Snyder, Abigail Trbovich
Judge: Rodney G. Thomas, Principal, Lamphere High School
World Studies
Michael Stevanovich
- High school: Detroit Country Day School
- GPA: 3.51
- Parents: Sandra and Saso Stevanovich
- College I plan to attend: Lehigh University
- Major: International relations
- Career plans: Diplomat or politician
- Most influential teachers: William Mader and Donald Corwin
- Achievements:
- Intern in Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s office and on campaign to re-elect
- Sierra Club political liaison to Henry Yanez for state Senate
- Quicken Loans government relations intern
- Member of the Detroit Country Day men’s swimming state team
- National Merit Finalist
- Member of the Best delegation at Michigan State’s Model United Nations 2017-18
- Best Delegate Canadian and American Security Councils 2017-18
- National Spanish Exam 4-year Gold Medalist
- National Hispanic Scholar
- Optimist International Oratorical Contest Beverly Hills winner and regional finalist
Ruhi Nayak
- High school: Detroit Country Day School
- GPA: 4.0
- Parents/guardians: Nina and Dinesh Nayak
- College I plan to attend: Harvard College
- Major: Government and public health with a minor in Spanish
- Career plans: Health policymaker or United Nations diplomat
- Most influential teacher: Brett Sidle (AP European history and AP Government)
- Achievements:
- Harvard and Cornell Book Awards
- National Spanish Exam: Grand Prize winner in Michigan at Level 4, Classroom Experience Category
- Member of the Cum Laude Society
- National Merit semifinalist
- Rho Kappa Social Studies Honors Society
- Detroit Country Day School Model UN head delegate
- Women’s Tennis Three Doubles State Champion
- 1st Place in Translational Medicine at Science and Engineering Fair of Metro Detroit
- Model United Nations University of Chicago Outstanding Delegate
- Co-Founder of YoursGeekly online store
Runners up: Troy Herd, William Seklar, Lilly Vael, Brady Wyniemko
Judge: David Hales, Social studies consultant, Wayne County Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA)
