4-year-old west Michigan girl found safe
An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday for a 4-year-old girl who has been found safe, state police say.
Faith Martinez was found Tuesday in Kentwood with her mother, Petra Yahya, after being reported missing, Michigan State Police said.
