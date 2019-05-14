LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday for a 4-year-old girl who has been found safe, state police say.

Faith Martinez was found Tuesday in Kentwood with her mother, Petra Yahya, after being reported missing, Michigan State Police said.

