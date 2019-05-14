An amber alert had been issued for a 4-year-old girl who was last seen with her mother in west Michigan. (Photo: MSP)

An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday for a 4-year-old girl who has been found safe, state police say.

Faith Martinez was found Tuesday in Kentwood with her mother, Petra Yahya, after being reported missing, Michigan State Police said.

The AMBER Alert has been cancelled. Child was located safe. https://t.co/gq99a4VZbf — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) May 14, 2019

