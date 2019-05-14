Oceola Township – A man has been sentenced to 77 days in jail for spray-painting graffiti on a Roman Catholic church in southeastern Michigan.

Twenty-nine-year-old Matthew Miller of Brighton Township learned his sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of malicious destruction of property in Livingston County District Court earlier this month. The sentence amounted to the time Miller already has served in jail.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports the words “white devil” were painted in one spot at St. John Catholic Church in Oceola Township in February and a slur was painted in another.

Miller also has been ordered to pay more than $153 in restitution plus court fees.

