Croswell – Several Michigan communities will receive federal funds to improve rural water and wastewater infrastructure.

The U.S. Agriculture department says it is investing $82 million in 40 projects in 20 states. The projects must be in rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.

Croswell in Sanilac County is receiving a $3.25 million loan and $6.75 million grant to make additional improvements to its sewer system.

Kalamazoo County’s Vicksburg will get an $8.4 million loan to construct and replace interceptor pipes, replace and repair pump and lift stations, and upsize the force main.

A $6 million loan is going to Mason County’s Ludington to provide additional financing for wastewater treatment plant improvements, while Akron in Tuscola County is getting a $667,000 loan to improve its sewer collection system.

