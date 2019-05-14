Kiernan Brown is shown in an undated photo provided by the Eaton County Sheriff's Office in Charlotte, Mich. (Photo: AP)

Mason – A man has been charged with murder in the deaths of two women who were found fatally beaten after he allegedly showed cellphone photos of their bodies to police during a traffic stop in central Michigan.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kiernan Brown, of Delta Township, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts each of open murder and armed robbery in the deaths of 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock, of Holt, and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney, of Williamston. Police found their bodies Friday in separate Lansing-area communities.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Brown.

Authorities say Brown was arrested early Friday on Interstate 69. Police began searching for him after an ex-girlfriend reported that he had been violating a personal protection order by knocking on her door and sending disturbing texts. She’s not among the victims.

