Deal reached on $19K water bill in Upper Peninsula
Ishpeming – The good news: The owners of a rental house in the Upper Peninsula are off the hook for a water bill of nearly $19,000. The tough news: They’ll still owe roughly $2,500.
About 1 million gallons leaked from a broken pipe at a rental property in Ishpeming. A tenant and the city weren’t aware of the two-month spill in the home’s crawl space.
The owners, Ashley and Matt Cody, got a bill for $18,709. WLUC- TV says the city council voted 3-2 Tuesday to charge what it costs the city to send the water through the meter. The bill can be paid without interest over 12 months and will include a new water meter.
Ashley Cody says city leaders have been “extremely accommodating.”
