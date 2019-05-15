Deputies investigate 2-year-old's death in Casco Twp.
Casco Township — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy.
Deputies first received the call about the boy's death at the Americana Estates Mobile Home Park before 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to officials.
Sheriff Tim Donnellon said investigators have not yet determined the cause and manner of the child's death. He also said no arrests have been made and an autopsy has been scheduled.
