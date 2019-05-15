Coopersville, Mich. – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information after authorities say burglars took about 10 firearms from a gun shop in western Michigan.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office says the break-in happened early Monday at Palladium Gun Shop in Coopersville. The sheriff’s office says a law enforcement dog tracked the suspects a short distance, but it lost their scent. It’s believed that they got into a vehicle and drove away.

Investigators initially didn’t say how many weapons were taken, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says about 10 guns were stolen.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation each are offering $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

