Albion – The family of a teenager who was struck by an Albion police officer while handcuffed in a patrol car has filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Calhoun County, says the 13-year-old’s civil rights were violated during the November incident, which was recorded on police camera. The officer worked in Albion, about 95 miles (153 kilometers) west of Detroit.

The teen was arrested after police were called to his home for possible assaultive behavior. The lawsuit says he was punched after spitting at an officer.

Body camera video shows the officer ordering him to remain in the patrol car, then hitting the teen as he struggled to get out. Pepper spray also was used.

The lawsuit says the boy has mental health problems and was experiencing an emotional crisis.

Albion says the officer was fired in February. A message seeking comment on the lawsuit was left with the Department of Public Safety.

