The former Horizon Outlet Center in Monroe Township. (Photo: Google)

Monroe Township – Authorities say vandals shattered more than 200 windows at largely vacant shopping center in Monroe County.

WDIV-TV reports the windows were broken about two weeks ago at the former Horizon Outlet Center in Monroe Township, located just off Interstate 75 about 35 miles southwest of Detroit.

Dwight Werner owns Monroe Martial Arts, which is located at the center. He says he spent more than a week cleaning up the mess and boarding up windows.

The Monroe County sheriff’s office is seeking to identify and speak with two people seen on video at the center around the time some windows were broken. Authorities say drywall and toilets also were destroyed inside the center. Damage is estimated at between $70,000 and $100,000.

