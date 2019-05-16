The No. 1-ranking Southfield intersection had 145 reported crashes last year compared to 150 in 2017, but had the highest overall amount compared to other areas in Michigan. (Photo: Steve Perez, Detroit News file)

The intersection of Telegraph and 12 Mile in Southfield has been named the state's most dangerous intersection among 20 on the list in 2018 by a Metro Detroit law firm.

Michigan Auto Law analyzed data from the Michigan State Police traffic crash reporting unit to determine a list of where the most car accidents within 250 feet of an intersection were found. Intersections were defined as any road with a traffic signal, four-way stop or roundabout.

The 20 all were in Metro Detroit. Oakland County had seven, while Macomb and Wayne notched eight and four, respectively. Washtenaw had one.

The No. 1-ranking Southfield intersection had 145 reported crashes last year compared to 150 in 2017, but had the highest overall amount compared to other areas in Michigan, the study found. There were also 24 injuries.

"Use caution in this busy area, where high speeds on Telegraph Road may be factor in causing car accidents," Michigan Auto Law wrote in its post.

The runner-up for most dangerous intersection was Orchard Lake Road at 14 Mile Road in Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield Township.

"This congested roundabout saw the exact same number of car crashes in 2018 as it did in 2017," the law group found. "Injuries dropped slightly though from 24 in 2017 to 20 in 2018."

The top 20 were:

•1. 12 Mile at Telegraph, Southfield: 145 crashes, 24 with injuries

•2. Orchard Lake Road at 14 Mile, Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield Township: 144 crashes, 20 with injuries

•3. 18½ Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights: 141 crashes, 12 with injuries

•4. Martin Parkway at Pontiac Trail, Commerce Township: 138 crashes, 9 with injuries

•5. I-75 at Big Beaver Road, Troy: 129 crashes, 13 with injuries

•6. 11 Mile Road/I-696 at Van Dyke Avenue, Warren/Center Line: 126 crashes, 27 with injuries

•7. Telegraph at Schoolcraft, Redford Township: 125 crashes, 15 with injuries

•8. State Street at Ellsworth, Ann Arbor/Pittsfield Township: 123 crashes, 6 with injuries

•9. Hall Road/M-59 at Schoenherr, Utica/Sterling Heights: 116 crashes, 20 with injuries

•10. I-75 at M-59, Auburn Hills: 115 crashes, 30 with injuries

•11. Joy Road at Southfield Freeway, Detroit: 99 crashes, 26 with injuries

•12. Hall Road/M-59 at Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Township: 99 crashes, 18 with injuries

•13. I-75 at 14 Mile, Madison Heights: 96 crashes, 17 with injuries

•14. Metropolitan Parkway at Van Dyke, Sterling Heights: 95 crashes, 20 with injuries

•15. Metropolitan Parkway at Mound, Sterling Heights: 94 crashes, 20 with injuries

•16. Big Beaver at Rochester Road, Troy: 92 crashes, 27 with injuries

•17. Ford Road at Lilley, Canton Township: 91 crashes, 25 with injuries

•18. 11 Mile at Gratiot, Roseville: 90 c​​​​​​rashes, 31 with injuries

•19. Hall at Van Dyke, Utica: 89 crashes, 13 with injuries

•20. 8 Mile at Woodward, Detroit: 87 crashes, 10 with injuries

"Thankfully, there appeared to be a decrease in total car accidents at some of the busiest intersections in Michigan in 2018 compared to 2017," Michigan Auto Law said. "This is in line with overall Michigan car accident statistics as Michigan saw a slight decrease in total car crashes as well as injuries and fatalities when comparing a full year of 2018 car accident reports to 2017. However, all three numbers are still higher than they were in 2015 and 2014."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/05/16/12-mile-telegraph-most-dangerous-intersection-2018/3689259002/