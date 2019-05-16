Twenty-three packages of methamphetamine and two envelopes with $126,000 were seized May 2, 2019, by Canadian authorities at the Blue Water Bridge, in Point Edward, Ontario. (Photo: Canada Border Services Agency)

More than 25 kilos, or 55 pounds, of methamphetamine were seized earlier this month by Canadian authorities from a semi truck after it entered the country via the Blue Water Bridge, officials said Thursday.

A Canadian man was also arrested, according to officials with the Canada Border Services Agency-Southern Ontario Region and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The truck got on the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron and entered Canada. Officials there referred the truck for a secondary inspection, the agency said.

During the examination, border services officers used an X-ray machine to examine the truck and found something suspicious. Officers then performed another search with a drug-detecting dog, which found 23 clear-wrapped packages which tested positive for methamphetamine.

During the inspection, officers also found two envelopes with U.S. $126,000 in the vehicle.

The mounted police were contacted and they seized the drugs and money and arrested the driver, Branislav Barac, 42, of Mississauga, Ontario.

Officials said Barach has been charged with several crimes and is scheduled to appear in a Sarnia, Ontario, court on May 21.

