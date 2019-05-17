Buy Photo Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Another case of measles has been confirmed in Michigan, state officials said Friday.

The latest case, found in St. Clair County, brings the state's total of measles cases for the year to 44.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the newest case involves an international traveler visiting the state and is not related to the outbreak in Southeast Michigan.

A measles outbreak in Michigan began in mid-March and has resulted in 42 cases in Southeast Michigan. The number of cases in Michigan is the highest since 65 in 1991.

Officials said the international traveler was at two Macomb County locations last weekend where others may have been exposed to the disease.

The times and locations for potential exposure are 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Costco store on Gratiot and Interstate 696 in Roseville and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday 5/12 at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church on Ryan Road north of 18 Mile in Sterling Heights.

People who were at those locations during those times should monitor themselves for signs of measles 21 days after exposure and consult their doctors if they have not been vaccinated.

Measles is a highly-contagious, vaccine-preventable disease spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air.

Symptoms include high fever; cough; runny nose; red, watery eyes; tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of mouth two to three days after symptoms start; and a red, raised, blotchy rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to the trunk, arms and legs within three to five days.

Severe and potentially deadly complications include pneumonia and swelling of the brain, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.

Nationally, this year’s count of measles cases has surpassed 800, a growing tally that is already the nation’s highest in 25 years, according to U.S. health officials.

