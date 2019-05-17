The workweek in Metro Detroit ends in showers and possible thunderstorms overnight and slightly cooler conditions, but the region's first 80-degree day is ahead, the National Weather Service said.

The forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Friday. The strongest storms are expected close to the Ohio border but in Metro Detroit, "it looks like it's going to be a few light showers," with rainfall amounts totaling less than a 10th of an inch, said Mike Richter, a meteorologist at the weather service station in White Lake Township.

The mercury could reach the upper 60s Friday, which is near the average high of 70. Detroit Metro Airport recorded highs of 74 on Wednesday and 76 on Thursday

There is a 60% chance of storms Friday night, with new rainfall amounts of less than a 10th of an inch possible, the weather service said.

After dropping into the 50s early, readings should rise near 70 on Saturday under partly cloudy skies.

A chance of storms returns on Sunday, when the high could hit 80: the warmest temperature so far in 2019.

"We've broken the cold stretch," Richter said. "We had a lot of days below average."

But the warmth could be short-lived. Highs in the 60s are forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Lows should dip near 50.

The cooling trend isn't unusual for the month, Richter said. "You’re going to have your ups and your downs. May can be a pretty active pattern."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/05/17/national-weather-service-temperatures-metro-detroit-80/3702364002/