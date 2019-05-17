The 128-bed residence , expected to open by the end of 2021, will sit adjacent to the existing veterans home and will replace its 355-bed predecessor at an undetermined time.
The new facility will consist of four residential homes and a community center. Another new state veterans home is being built in the Detroit area.
Michigan is revamping how nursing care is provided to veterans, with plans to transition to smaller facilities. The changes follow a state audit that uncovered insufficient care, inadequate staffing levels and other problems at the existing Grand Rapids home.
