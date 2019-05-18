St. Clair County man killed helping friend who ran out of gas
A man helping a friend who had run out of gas on the highway was hit by a car and killed late Friday in St. Clair County.
A 33-year-old Lapeer woman had parked her car on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 69 near Eagling Road about 11:40 p.m. and called a 37-year-old Riley Township for help, according to a report from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
While the man was helping put gas in the car a 2016 Jeep Compass driven by a 45-year-old Wales Township man crossed the white fog line and struck him.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The St Clair County accident reconstruction team is investigating.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/05/18/st-clair-county-man-killed-helping-friend-who-ran-out-gas/3721352002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.