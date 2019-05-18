The St Clair County accident reconstruction team is investigating the fatal crash on Interstate 69. (Photo: File)

A man helping a friend who had run out of gas on the highway was hit by a car and killed late Friday in St. Clair County.

A 33-year-old Lapeer woman had parked her car on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 69 near Eagling Road about 11:40 p.m. and called a 37-year-old Riley Township for help, according to a report from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

While the man was helping put gas in the car a 2016 Jeep Compass driven by a 45-year-old Wales Township man crossed the white fog line and struck him.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The St Clair County accident reconstruction team is investigating.

